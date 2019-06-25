League of Legends: Talking points from week 4 of LCS

Via LOL Esports

Week 4 of LCS Summer Split has ended and there was a lot of action to talk about. There were a couple of throws during the weekend while some results were as expected. Team Liquid is now on the top of the League separating themselves as clear favourites of the tournament. Here are the major highlights from week 4 of NA LCS.

Team Liquid back on track-

After their shaky start to the season Team Liquid finally looks on the right track. The team went 2-0 for 2 weeks in a row. Liquid faced Golden Guardians and Clutch Gaming this week and was able to overcome both of them They did struggle against Golden Guardian during the early game but eventually won the game. Team Liquid is now at the number 1 spot after 4 weeks on NA LCS.

100 Thieves with a surprise 2-0 week

100 Thieves did go 2-0 this week defeating Fly Quest and Cloud 9. They made a huge upset when they defeated Cloud 9. They were struggling for most of the game against Fly Quest however after a poor decision making from Fly Quest 100 Thieves turned the game around. 100 Thieves in no way looked comfortable in their victories. They still have a long road ahead if they want to qualify for Worlds.

Game of Throws

NA LCS is famous for team throwing their games and this was easily visible this weekend. There were multiple instances during different games where the leading team lost the game due to poor decisions. Optic was in a very good spot against Echo Fox in their game. However one team fight that was not even required led to a turn around in the game. A similar thing happened in Fly Quest vs 100 Thieves game were a poor Baron call from Fly Quest led to their demise.

Rift Rivals prepared?

This week Cloud 9, TSM and Team Liquid will be facing Europe in the Rift Rivals. Honestly no one out of the three looks tournament ready at the moment. Maybe Cloud 9 but definitely TSM and Team Liquid are not at their peek right now. Team Liquid is clearly burnt from their tight schedule and TSM aren't even half of what they showed in spring split finals. It would be interesting to see how they fair up against Europen team who have looked very strong as of now.