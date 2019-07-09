League of Legends: Talking points from week 5 of LCS

Via LOL Esports

Week 5 of LCS Summer Split has ended and there was a lot of action to talk about. CLG finally had TSM numbers while Team Liquid dropped a game against Cloud 9. Here are the major highlights from week 5 of NA LCS.

New Jungler same story

Echo Fox has been struggling this entire split. The team is at the bottom half of the standings with just two wins to their name. Their star player Rush has failed to make any major impact and that's the reason he was subbed multiple times for Panda this split. Echo Fox bought MikeYeung from Team Liquid academy to play as their starting jungler in order to salvage some points. However, even with new jungler Echo Fox dropped both their games. MikeYeung looked pretty average and to be honest, Echo Fox needs to upgrade their entire team in order to push for the playoff spot.

Post Rift Rivals

North America had a pretty bad Rift Rivals as they only managed to win few games. The only bright spot was Team liquid who won three games at the tournament. Team Liquid faced Cloud 9 during the weekend and despite having a bad game, Rift Rivals Cloud 9 came victorious. This creates yet another twist in the split as three teams are now tied for the first place.

CLG finally triumphs TSM

CLG and TSM are one of the oldest organizations in the scene. They are known for their hard rivalry as both of them are considered the giants of the North American league scene. However, in the past few seasons, CLG standards have dropped considerably as the team last won a game against TSM over 1000 days ago. This time around, however, CLG managed to break the curse as they defeated TSM in a convincing fashion. TSM still doesn't look clean in their executions and their Jungler situation is still not resolved.

