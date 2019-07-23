League of Legends: Talking points from week 7 of LCS

Via LOL Esports

Week 7 of NA LCS has ended, and the race for Playoff is getting intense. Team liquid has clinched a playoff spot with a 2-0 week while the rest of 7 spots are still open. Here are the major highlights from week 7 of NA LCS-

#1 CLG gets the better of C9

Apart from Team Liquid, every team is battling it out for a position in the Playoffs. CLG and C9 are currently sitting at the top half of the table. The teams met during the weekend and it was CLG who came out victorious.

CLG looked comfortable from the very beginning of the game. Licorice did manage to get the first kill of the game on Malphite, but it was all downhill from there.

Sona and Tahm Kench did absolute wonders for the CLG bot lane and Ruin was no less either ending the game with a score of 4/1/9.

#2 OpTic Gaming upsets TSM

OpTic Gaming made a huge step towards the Playoffs as they defeated TSM in the weekend clash. Zven again was pretty inconsistent with his plays which resulted in his death multiple times.

Akkadian also underperformed to some extent and overall, TSM was underwhelming. On the other hand, OpTic Gaming looked really solid. Dhokla, along with Meteos, played exceptionally well. Crown, as usual, was very steady in the mid lane.

#3 Which teams will make it to Playoff?

Clutch Gaming, 100 Thieves, OpTic Gaming and Golden Guardians are all in contention for the remaining spots in the Playoffs.

You can also add TSM to the list since they have shown sloppiness in the past few weeks. Team Liquid is the only team that has secured a Playoff spot till now. There are only two weeks left now and with so many teams fighting for the remaining spots, it's going to be intense.