League of Legends: Team Fight Tactics will be part of All-Star 2019

Kuldeep FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 5 // 19 Sep 2019, 10:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Via LOL Esports

While the 2019 League of Legends World Championship is almost here, let's not forget that the All-Star Event is scheduled for later in the year. Riot has revealed the details about All-Star 2019, and to no one's surprise 'Team Fight Tactics' will be featured this year.\

Team Fight Tactics is a separate game mode that was released by Riot earlier this year. It has become massively popular, and so was expected to make its way to the All-Star event.

The All-Star Event is similar to the NBA All-Star Weekend, when superstars from different regions come together to compete. This year the All-Star Event will take place at the Esports Arena in Las Vegas from December 5-7.

Fans around the globe will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite stars. A total of 26 pros will be selected via the voting system (two per region). Riot will then additionally invite six more pros along with famous personalities or streamers to finish up the list. Last year, popular streamers Tyler1 and Nightblue3 had joined the event.

Here is the complete list of events for the All-Star 2019:

Five-vs-five Summoner’s Rift

All-star one-vs-one tournament

URF mode (Blind pick)

Tandem mode

TFT tournament

Exhibition matches

the TFT tournament is the most notable addition to this year's event list. Team Fight Tactics is an 'autobattler' game mode that was released by Riot earlier this year. The game gained instant popularity and that's the reason it has been included in the All-Star event. Expect popular personalities like Disguised Toast or Scarra to be the part of the event.

The play-in stage of the World Championships will take place from October 2-5, followed by a day's gap and will continue from October 7-8. One team from each pool will progress to the main group stage of the World Championship. Group stages will take place from October 12-20, when two teams from each pool will qualify for the knockout round. These teams will then play the knockout stage on October 26th and 27th, followed by the semifinals on November 2nd and 3rd.

The finals will take place on November 10 in Paris, France, at the AccorHotels Arena. The voting for the All-Star event will probably start after the completion of the World Championship.