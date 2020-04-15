Teamfight Tactics 10.8 Official Patch Notes Revealed

Teamfight Tactics 10.8 update is nearing and here is the detailed explanation of the official patch notes revealed

Two new galaxies are added and Xerath joins the battle to super-charge your team comp

It’s Teamfight Tactics patch 10.8! First off, a brand-new legendary champion: Xerath is here, ready to cap off your Dark Star and Sorcerer comps. This late-game carry drops meteors all over the battlefield, which get additional power from killing enemies. Two new galaxies are added: Trade Sector and Superdense. Trade Sector will give you the opportunity to re-roll your shop once per round, for free. In a Superdense galaxy you’ll get a free Force of Nature at level 5.

In the land of balance adjustments, we’re sticking with our theme of buffing the weak over nerfing the strong. The big highlights include buffs to underperforming Tier 4 champions Wukong and Soraka and nerfs to the Super Mech and Shaco.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.8 Highlights

patch 10.8 highlights

Xerath

Tier 5

Origin: Dark Star

Class: Sorcerer

Health: 750/1350/2430

Armor: 20

Attack Damage: 60/108/194

Attack Speed: 0.9

Mana: 30/80

Abyssal Bombardment: Xerath transforms, summoning meteors to strike random foes in place of his normal attacks for 6/8/45 seconds. Meteors deal 300/400/2500 magic damage upon impact and if they kill their target, all adjacent enemies take 150/200/1250 magic damage and are stunned for 1.5 seconds.

Systems

New Galaxies Mechanics

Trade Sector: Players get one free reroll in each round.

Superdense Galaxy: Upon reaching level 5, players receive a free Force of Nature.

There's now about a 50% chance of getting a special Galaxy vs. Normal game with Trade Sector and Superdense Galaxies a tad more favored than the others.

Other System Stuff

"We're making it more difficult to purposely loss-streak/open-fort as it will now risk being eliminated before stage 4-7. We still think loss-streaking should still be a strategy and especially a fallback for unlucky early shop rolls or slow compositions, but they should be actively trying to lose by small margins rather than happily full-on open-forting."

Win and Loss Streaks: 2(1g)/3(2g)/4+(3g) ⇒ 2-3(1g)/4(2g)/5+(3g)

Base Damage per Stage: 0/3/4/5/10/15/20 ⇒ 0/0/1/2/5/10/15

Total Damage based on the number of surviving units: 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10... ⇒ 2/4/6/8/10/11/12/13/14/15…

Introduced new carousel variations, keep an eye out.

Traits

(New) 9 Blademaster: 100% chance to proc

(New) 9 Dark Star: 45 Attack Damage & Spell Power

(New) 6 Infiltrator: 125% Bonus Attack Speed

(New) 6 Protector: 45% Max Health Shield

(New) 9 Rebel: 350 Shield and 15% Damage per Rebel

(New) 8 Sorcerer: +125 Spell Power to team

Celestial Heal %: 15/30/60 ⇒ 15/40/65

Cybernetic Health/Attack Damage (6): 800&80 ⇒ 750&75

Mech-Pilot Super Mech Health: 100% of Pilots Health ⇒ 1800 + 50% of Pilots Health

Mech-Pilot Super Mech Spell Damage: 400/500/600/700/900/1500/5000 ⇒ 400/500/600/700/800/1200/5000

Mercenary: Added visualization to indicate purchased Mercenary upgrades.

Space Pirate (4) Item Drop Chance: 15% ⇒ 20%

Sorcerer Spell Power: 20/40/80 ⇒ 20/45/80

Champions

Tier 1 Champions

Caitlyn Ace in the Hole Damage: 700/1000/1800 ⇒ 750/1500/3000

Xayah Deadly Plumage Attack Speed Buff: 75%/100%/150% ⇒ 100%/125%/150%

Zoe Stun Duration: 2/2.5/3 ⇒ 2/2.5/4

Zoe Sleepy Trouble Bubble Damage: 150/225/400 ⇒ 200/275/400

Tier 2 Champions

Annie Armor: 35 ⇒ 40

Annie Galaxy Shield-Blast Shield: 225/300/450 ⇒ 270/360/540

Darius Mana: 0/70 ⇒ 0/60

Lucian Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 50

Rakan Grand Entrance Targeting: Attack Target ⇒ Furthest Enemy within 3 Hexes

Rakan Grand Entrance Knock-up Radius: 2 ⇒ 1

Rakan Total Mana: 150 ⇒ 100

Shen Health: 700 ⇒ 800

Shen Future's Refuge Dodge Duration: 2.5/3/4 ⇒ 2.5/3/5

Tier 3 Champions

Shaco Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 50

Shaco Deceive Damage (% of Attack Damage): 250%/325%/400% ⇒ 300%/325%/350%

Syndra Range: 660 ⇒ 890

Tier 4 Champions

Fizz Health: 650 ⇒ 600

Fizz Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.8

Jinx Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Soraka Health: 650 ⇒ 700

Soraka Wish Healing: 350/500/2000 ⇒ 375/550/20000

WuKong Cyclone Damage: 250/450/2000 ⇒ 300/500/4000

Vel’Koz Lifeform Disintegration Ray Duration: 2.5 ⇒ 2

Vel’Koz will now cast more efficiently on smaller groups of units.

Tier 5 Champions

Aurelion Sol Health: 950 ⇒ 1100

Aurelion Sol Armor: 30 ⇒ 35

Items

Chalice of Favor: Now also grants mana to holder

Deathblade Starting stacks: 2 ⇒ 0

Deathblade Attack Damage per stack: 15 ⇒ 30

Frozen Heart Attack Speed slow: 40% ⇒ 50%

Rapid Firecannon Bonus Range: 100% ⇒ 200%

Rapid Firecannon now displays a visual beam on attack when increasing the range of low range champions.

Shroud of Stillness Width: 1 Hex ⇒ 1.5 Hexes

Tear of the Goddess Mana: 20 ⇒ 15, All completed items adjusted accordingly.

Zeke’s Herald Range: 2 hexes ⇒ 1 hex

Zeke's Herald Attack Speed: 18% ⇒ 30%

Miscellaneous

Shields in Overtime now have 66% reduced effectiveness (same as healing).

Bugfixes

Cybernetic (3) is now correctly a bronze level trait.

Mordekaiser’s tooltip now properly states that his shield lasts 8 seconds.

Fixed a bug where Wukong was not affecting enemies for the first 0.25 seconds of his spell

Fixed issues around the taunt voice lines Champions say when they win a combat. Now only victorious and alive Champion taunts will be heard.

Adding additional Deathblades to a unit during combat will no longer reset all other Deathblade’s counters.

Fixed a bug where selling a Mech-Pilot while the trait was active would give you 0 gold.

Fixed a bug where the Super-Mech wasn’t benefiting from Infiltrator or Demolitionist trait bonuses when on an Away board

Known issue: The Super-Mech still doesn’t benefit from team wide trait bonuses like Mystic when on an Away board

Fixed a bug where summoned units (ie: pulled in by Thresh, ZZ’Rot Portal) were contributing to player damage

Kayn spawns 2 rows closer - mobile players now can see what items he has!

Mobile Corner

Improvements to the Friends Panel that only the eagle-eye’d of you may notice.

Fixed a bug where some players needed to patch every time they restarted the app. That’s just silly.

When something has gone wrong and we need you to know about it you should now see a message about it. Hopefully you never do.

Fixed an issue where Egg Drop Tables failed their math exams and displayed the wrong numbers.

Checkmarks now appear in Loadouts when you are viewing a Little Legend or Arena skin you already have equipped.

We ordered the Little Legends under each species so you can find the perfect shade of Squink even quicker.

The UFO Sprite was getting a little uppity so we removed it’s star levels in Loadouts.

Emotes can now be placed in multiple slots. Your dreams of a full “Say that one more time.” emote wheel can now be realized.

Sometimes your currently equipped Little Legend and Arena Skin would forget to show up on entering loadouts. We reminded them what their jobs were.

Fixed several issues with aspect ratio & resolution resizing on some devices. Feel free to fiddle away with your screen.

The login screen music and the home screen music were slightly out of key. We harmonized them.

Added beautiful delicious crispy sounds to the settings menu. Not sound settings. Sounds for the settings themselves.