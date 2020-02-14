League Of Legends: The G-Rex Gaming Organisation is no more

In what seems like a shocking turn of events, on the 13th of February 2020, Emperor Esports, the parent company of the G-Rex, announced that they would be disbanding the organization until further notice.

G-Rex has been one of the most successful teams to have ever entered the League of Legends PCS (Pacific Championship Series). But for now, in Season 10, they have officially withdrawn after Emperor Esports decided to disband them completely.

In one of their statements, they said that

“We are sad to announce that G-Rex Gaming will be departing the PCS, as a result of business restructuring by their parent company Emperor Esports Stars Limited. We wish the team the very best.”

“In light of their departure, we are looking into securing a replacement team as soon as possible, and we will share more updates in the near future.”

Now, where they will get players to replace an entire organization, on such short notice, is a million-dollar question. However, we speculate that they might sign up players from a former Flash Wolves roster, and re-create that team once again.

But, making a new team from scratch puts almost all of the G-Rex squad in a very precarious situation. As the players, along with the coaching staff, don’t have a lot of options right now, Season 10 has already started, and the transfer window in other major regions have already closed.

Employment is going to be even more problematic for rookie players like Wong “Kartis” Ka Lok. As he doesn’t have much experience on the professional stage, a lot of the organizations will be hesitant in picking him up.

Most of these players have barely garnered much reputation outside their own region. Even a player like Chiu “Bruce” Chih-Chun, who was awarded ‘Rookie of the Split’ last season in the LMS is not even heard of in some of the major leagues in the world.