League of Legends - Week 2 of LPL postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

LoL Pro League is China's premier Esports League

LPL, the Chinese League of Legends tournament, which was on break for the Chinese new year recently announced that week 2 of the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The official twitter for LPL English tweeted:

We have decided to postpone week 2 of the LPL until we can ensure the safety and health of our players and fans.



To our fans, we sincerely apologize that it has come to this and we will share any and all info as soon as we can.



Stay Safe and thank you all for your support! — LPL (@lplenglish) January 26, 2020

This is a huge setback for the teams as the LPL already has a packed schedule for all 7 days of the week. Week 1 of the tournament was a roller coaster for fans with some nail-biting finishes and some upsets.

Also Read: LPL week 1 results and disaster for FPX

The Wuhan Coronavirus has been causing a lot of anxiety around the world with almost 2000 cases being reported in China. The virus has claimed 56 lives so far and more cases are being reported every day. For the E-sports fans, this is bad news as the 2020 World Championships for League of Legends is going to be held in Shanghai. It is unclear if the current outbreak will affect the World Championships.

World Electronic Sports Games(WESG) announced on their official website that the WESG Apac Finals to be held in Macau in February was canceled until further notice.

Our hopes and prayer with all those families in China.