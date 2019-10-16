League of Legends Worlds 2019: First round-robin ends for Group D

Group D will resume its second round on October 17

Day 3 of Worlds 2019 has concluded, and it was one of the most action-packed days so far.

Unlike the previous days, the games were faster and full of kills on day 3. Scaling compositions were the top priority of most teams despite games being played at a fast pace. Group D is done with the first round-robin. The second round will resume on October 17.

Here is a quick rundown of all the games of Group D played on day 3.

Invictus Gaming(IG) vs DAMWON Gaming(DWG)

DAMWON Gaming triumphs Invictus Gaming

DAMWON Gaming faced the defending champions Invictus Gaming to kick start the day. DAMWON took the initiative right from the beginning as the bot lane picked up an early double kill. DAMWON Gaming were on a roll as they secured multiple objectives to increase their lead.

A heroic play from Kang "TheShy" Seung-lok and Lu "Leyan" Jue helped Invictus Gaming secure four kills, but this was not enough to stop the DAMWON lineup. DAMWON Gaming eventually closed the game with the help of the Baron buff. Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu was the MVP for DAMWON Gaming, thanks to his exception early game on Taliyah.

AHQ Esports(AHQ) vs Team Liquid(TL)

Team Liquid wins a closely contested game

AHQ went for a skirmish heavy team composition while Team Liquid stuck to the standard team composition. Even though Jake Kevin "Xmithie" Puchero helped Team Liquid to gain a lead in the early game, AHQ was in total control in the mid-game. Team Liquid could not deal with the explosive composition of AHQ and lost multiple fights because of it.

All hopes were lost for Team Liquid until Xmithie made a miraculous Baron steal. This allowed them to push the lanes and get back into the game. Team Liquid took the game after they won a team fight with the help Jung "Impact" Eon-yeong and his Renekton.

