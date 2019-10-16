League of Legends Worlds 2019: G2 Esports continue their winning streak

Day 3 of Worlds 2019 has concluded, and it was one of the most action-packed days so far. Group A results went as expected with both Griffin and G2 Esports winning their games. Griffin won a close game against Hong Kong Attitude while G2 Esports steamrolled Cloud 9.

Here is a quick rundown of all the games of Group A played on day 3.

Griffin(GRF) vs Hong Kong Attitude(HKA)

Griffin gets on the scoreboard

A level 1 invade from Griffin completely backfired and as a result, HKA picked three kills. Despite the early deposit, Griffin played exceptionally and neutralized the HKA lead with sheer laning prowess. Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon had a creep score of 301 in 25 minutes, which is an exceptional number. Griffin slowly regained the momentum and took the entire control of the game.

The solo laners of Griffin were the shining spot for the team as they outclassed the opposing laners. Griffin closed the game with a convincing Baron finish.

G2 Esports(G2) vs Cloud 9(C9)

G2 Esports defeats Cloud 9 comfortably

Cloud 9 started Robert "Blaber" Huang instead of their star jungler Dennis "Svenskeren" Johnsen for the early aggression. This worked for Cloud 9 as Blabber applied early pressure to both mid and top lane. However, G2 Esports bot lane Luka "Perkz" and Michael "Mikyx" Mehle amassed a considerable lead over the opposing bot lane. They picked multiple kills putting Cloud 9 behind. Eric "Licorice" Ritchie won a 2 vs 1 on the top side, but this couldn't stop the G2 Esports lineup. G2 Esports won the game and now are at the top of the table.

