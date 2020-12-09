"Leak the date": Maxtern urges PUBG India director to announce PUBG Mobile Indian version's official release date

The return of the most loved game, PUBG Mobile, is still a massive question for many esports players, content creators, gamers, and all others involved in the process.

The past few months, since the Government of India (GOI) banned PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps, have been a rollercoaster. Then came teasers of the Indian version of the game, put up on the official handles of PUBG Mobile India. This led to speculations and assumptions about when the game would finally be available to play.

As most game enthusiasts are aware, PUBG India is now a registered company in the country, with Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Sean Hyunil Sohn named the Directors.

Maxtern asks PUBG Mobile Director to "leak the date"

Maxtern, a renowned content creator in the PUBG Mobile community, tried reaching out to Hyunil Sohn by mentioning him in a tweet that asked the official to leak the much-awaited release date.

With the above, there was also a statement from his end:

"As PUBG Mobile hinted about the game coming back on this Diwali, many people thought about the game's return on 13th November, but instead a teaser was released on 14th November growing the expectations of the game lovers."

"As time passed, and expectations didn't turn into results, all of them were in despair. Still, no official announcement was m. I, I think that the game should return by this December or January."

"Many sources have also stated that until the Government allows, it will be difficult for the game to return. Also, some sources suggest that PUBG might not be released until FAU-G comes to the market."

"Let's see if any announcement drops this month; PUBG itself won't like the hype to end and must try to solve the concerns with the Ministry of Electronics & IT as soon as possible."

