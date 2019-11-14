Leak reveals The Witcher 3 coming to Xbox Game Pass

CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most perfectly made games of our generation. The game had a rich world, featured many different plotlines, ended in numerous ways and was the best adaptation of the Witcher books (and more).

The game has so much replayability potential that it never gets old. A recent advertisement on Twitch has revealed that The Witcher 3 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon. We don't exactly know when that will be yet but we can probably expect more details at the X019 conference held later in the day.

A new Twitch ad reveals that The Witcher 3 is coming to Xbox Game Pass (probably planned to be revealed during #X019 today)https://t.co/M8wR1zuITM pic.twitter.com/i1zfxq1zWn — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 14, 2019

If you haven't gotten the Xbox Game Pass yet, you can get the Game Pass Ultimate Package for 3 consecutive months a just $1. It's probably the most affordable service available in any Games as a Service platform yet. The Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a select few games every month for free as well as an Xbox Live subscription. The Game Pass Ultimate was also made available for PC users earlier this year.

But even if you miss the Game Pass deal, The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition is available at about $15 (this can vary) with all DLCs. It's a worthy pick up for a game that has aged so well and still holds good to this day.

