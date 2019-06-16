LEC: G2 Wunder opens MS Paint in middle of the game and it's the most funny thing

Via LOL Esports

G2 Esports is currently one of the best teams on the planet. The team recently won MSI making them the first ever western team since season 1 to win an international tournament. The team is almost unbeatable in LEC. They are already 4-0 in the summer split as they look to establish themselves as the best team on the planet.

G2 Esports top laner Wunder opened MS Paint in the middle of the game against Vitality and it's one of the most hilarious things ever.

Wunder opens up paint in the middle of his #LEC match pic.twitter.com/1q9ggv6aet — Darshan (@DarshanU) June 15, 2019

One of the main reasons why G2 Esports became so dominant is due to their individual talent and the way the team plays the game. They like to play a flexible style where irrespective of meta they pick champions which suits them. Their games are very chaotic and full of a blood bath.

This was again the case when G2 Esports faced Vitality on weekend in LEC. The game was a usual G2 game where it's all about fighting. G2 ESports racked up some early kills and were looking comfortable in the game. However, Vitality made a small comeback when they managed to turn around a skirmish in their favor. Now, this is where the fun parts begin, G2 Esports quickly raised their tempo fighting left and right. The game became so insane that the caster were unable to keep hold of the game as everyone kept on dying around the map. This is when Wunder opened the MS paint and wrote, "What is going on?" He was as confused as everyone in the crowd.

This was only visible to fans who have purchased the new premium viewership option. Those who are not familiar with this service, it basically allows you to individually watch any player on the game and their POV. It also provides unique features such as interactive scoreboard any everything else.