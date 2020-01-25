League of Legends: LEC Spring Split starts with a bang

The LEC Spring Split 2020 is underway, where 10 best teams from Europe are competing for the European crown. The Day 1 of LEC was full of ups and down with defending champions and Worlds finalist G2 barely getting a win, while the Summer Split runners up Fnatic lost to revamped Origen. Here are all the major highlights of Day 1-

G2 get away with a scare!

The new bot lane for G2 Esports

A tough start to the game with G2 Esports being down 5 kills to Mad Lions had fans scared. But the new ADC Caps went ballistic on Senna during mid to late game as he had a KDA of 9/0/12, and with the help from Perkz was able to carry G2 Esports to victory in a 35 kill game. Carzzy had a very impressive showing on Aphelios as he used the champion very effectively but the lack of mobility on the champion did come to bite Mad Lions in the later parts of the game.

SK Gaming trump Team Vitality in a slow game.

Game 2 of week one was a stark contrast to the first one, with it being slow and passive. Milica, Team Vitality’s starting mid-laner had visa issues, so Saken came in his place and had a decent performance on Cassiopea. SK chose to go with a more wombo combo team comp with Aphelios, Velkoz, Ornn, and Braum. Though the game was slow-paced and resulted in a loss for Team Vitality, a lot of positives were shown by this rookie squad and it will be interesting to see how they progress in the split.

Rogue's Larsen Qiyana triumphs Misfits Gaming

In a very convincing victory against Misfits Gaming, Larsen and Hans Sama took Rogue to a 1-0 record at the start of the split. Misfit’s new jungler Razork flunked in his first game of the split, going 1/5/3 on Jarvan. Rogue is on most analysyts top 4 for this split, and this victory was a step in the right direction for the team..

XL Gaming come from behind to win against Schalke 04

A methodical game from XL silenced the returning Forg1ven’s Schalke. Some doubtful mid-game calls from SO4 and Patrik’s amazing carry on Varus going 9/2/9 was key to XL’s victory. Tore formerly known as Norskeren first pick Braum raised some eyebrows, but he was the real MVP as his engages were the reason behind Patrik’s success.

Fnatic lose the plot against Origen

Origen start their 2020 with a win

The match of the week between Fnatic and Origen was a one-sided affair as Fnatic did not look good in their first match of the split. They found it hard to find a footing in the game while Origen looked like a well-oiled machine. Origen played the clean and calculated game where Alphari single-handedly won the top lane against Bwipo. It’s only the first week and fans would be hoping a better performance from Fnatic in upcoming matches.