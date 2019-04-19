Left 4 Dead 3 News: Alleged screenshots reveal what could have been

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 6 // 19 Apr 2019, 06:09 IST

Valve has brought several beloved series to the consumers over the years. From Gordon Freeman's harrowing adventure battling aliens in Half-Life, to the creative and engaging puzzle platformers Portal and Portal 2, the company has found a home in many a gamer's hearts. One of those captivating series, Left 4 Dead, is still considered the greatest zombie-shooting series of all time.

In the cooperative first-person shooter, players are given the option to control four survivors (Bill, Francis, Louis and Zoey in L4D; Coach, Ellis, Nick, and Rochelle in L4D2) and dropped into a post-apocalyptic world full of both the slow meandering zombies from movies like Night of the Living Dead and fast, chaotic, rabid zombies like we've seen in 28 Hours Later. Add onto that the various special infected that you'll find while attempting to survive the night, and you find yourself given a unique experience that manages to be different every time you play.

Left 4 Dead 2 added onto the formula with melee weapons, new special infected, and uncommon infected which could only be found in specific levels, like clowns that alert hordes of undead and hazmat suit-wearing infected that can't be killed with fire. It was in every way better than the original title. It's been nearly ten years since its release, and L4D2 is still highly regarded as the end all be all of zombie shooters.

However, fans of the series, loyal as they are, want more out of this world. New characters to play as. New hints as to what happened to cause the outbreak. New weapons and special infected. And though there's an on-going joke that Valve will never make a third title in any series, they were definitely looking to continue the Left 4 Dead franchise back in 2013.

Screenshots of the canned game have been making the rounds throughout YouTube and various sites recently, kickstarted by a video from Youtuber Tyler McVicker.

The pictures revealed a more middle-eastern setting, showing that, for the first time, Valve would have taken Left 4 Dead outside of the United States. While we didn't exactly get a peak at what kind of new special infected the company was planning on introducing to players, they definitely give us an idea of what could have been.

If you'd like to know more about the cancelled title, like who the survivors would have been or how VR would have affected the game, check out more videos on Left 4 Dead 3 on Tyler McVicker's channel.

If Valve did revive the series, what changes would you like to see in Left 4 Dead 3? Let us know in the comments below.