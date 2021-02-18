Legendary Cobra Rage bundle in Free Fire: Everything we know so far

The Legendary Cobra Rage bundle has to be one of the most highly-anticipated cosmetic collections in Free Fire. The upcoming bundle has been teased since the arrival of the OB 26 update.

Earlier this week, Garena finally gave players a first look at the upcoming Legendary Cobra Rage bundle. They also shared its release date on all their social media handles.

Content creators and players who are part of the Free Fire partner program have already received the complete bundle.

Here's everything we know about the Legendary Cobra Rage bundle in Free Fire so far.

Legendary Cobra Rage bundle release date in Free Fire

Garena confirmed that the Legendary Cobra Rage bundle will be released in Free Fire on 27th February.

Legendary Cobra Rage bundle items

The Legendary Cobra Rage Bundle offers players the following outfits:

Male- Cobra Rage Bundle. Female- Cobra Sidekick Bundle.

Advertisement

It also has the following emotes:

Predator Pulse Ground Punch

The Legendary Cobra Rage Bundle has 12 items. They are:

Motor Bike- Cobra Backpack 1- Legendary Cobra Backpack 2- Cobra Guardian Loot Crate 1- Legendary Cobra Loot Crate 2- Cobra Statue Loot Crate Surfboard- Cobra Parachute- Cobra Attack Pin- Legendary Cobra Pan- King Cobra Katana- Legendary Cobra Grenade- Cobra Strike Gloo Wall- Cobra Strike

Legendary Cobra Rage bundle stand-out features

One of the key features of the Legendary Cobra Rage bundle is that it can be customized into four colors according to the player's preference.

It can also summon a Cobra buddy on the character's shoulders. Fellow players visiting your profile will be greeted with an emote where the character arrives on the Cobra Motor Bike.

Legendary Cobra Rage bundle price

It's pretty obvious that Garena won't hand out the Legendary Cobra Rage Bundle for free. However, they have not revealed its price yet.