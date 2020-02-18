Legends of Runeterra: Full Patch 0.9.0 Notes and Updates

Legends of Runeterra recieves its first major patch update

Patch 0.9.0 is the first major update that the League of Legends based CCG Legends of Runeterra is going to receive.

It’s quite a big patch with a lot of balance changes that target Champions, Followers and even Spells, along with hotfixes, bug fixes, CGi and Experience gained per match.

If you want a detailed look at each of the upcoming changes and why they were made, here is a link to the official LoR 0.9.0 Patch notes. But for the gist, below is a rundown:

Champions

Lux

Lux

Level one

Power: Three → four

four Health: Four → five

Level two

Power: Four → five

five Health: Five → six

Yasuo

Yasuo

Level two

Level up: You Stun or Recall 6+ units → You Stun or Recall 5+ units

Followers and spells

Back to Back

Cost: Five → six

Crimson Curator

Cost: Two → three

Deny

Cost: Three → four

Inspiring Mentor

Health: One → two

two Old text: Play: Grant an ally in hand + 1|1

New text: Play: Grant an ally in hand + 1|0

Inspiring Mentor

Jewelled Protector

Power: Three → four

four Health: Three → four

Kinkou Lifeblade

Health: Three → two

Commander Ledros

Cost: Eight → nine

nine Power: Eight → nine

Commander Ledros

Blade of Ledros

Cost: Seven → eight

Rhasa, the Sunderer

Cost: Seven → eight

Scuttlegeist

Keywords: None → [Fearsome]

Tortured Prodigy

Power: Three → four

Wraithcaller

Keywords: [Fearsome] → None

Watchlist

Fearsome and Control are on the LoR developers’ watchlist as potential problems. No changes were made during the open beta update.

Clarity

Units with effects that allow opponent reactions now have a “Skills” icon next to “Play” or “Attack” in the card text.

Hovering on the icon will bring out a tool-tip explaining that the Skill allows opponent reactions before resolving.

Units with effects that do not allow opponent reactions will not have this icon.

Created cards now have a tool-tip that tells both players what created them.

Expeditions Archetypes

Demacian Steel

Added: Chain Vest

Battle Scars

Added: Might, Alpha Wildclaw

Removed: Blood for Blood, Bull Elnuk

Suit up

Added: Bull Elnuk

Removed: Alpha Wildclaw

Shroom and Boom

Added: Assembly Bot, Statikk Shock, Plaza Guardian

Removed: Academy Prodigy, Chempunk Shredder, Get Excited!

Shopkeeper trade logic improved.

XP and Expeditions rewards

End-of-trial XP reduced:

Zero wins: 100 → 50

One win: 300 → 150

Two wins: 500 → 250

Three wins: 700 → 400

Four wins: 900 → 600

Five wins: 1,200 → 800

Six wins: 1,500 → 1,000

Seven wins: 2,000 → 1,500

Reduced XP adjustments for daily PVP wins - players will now receive more XP at high numbers of PVP wins in one day, and will always receive at least 100 XP for constructed PVP wins.

Base PVP win XP: 200 in Normal / Ranked, 100 in Expeditions (no change)

One to 10 wins: full XP (no change)

11 to 15 wins: -50 XP → full XP

16 to 20 wins: -100 XP (no change)

21 to 30 wins: -150 XP → -100 XP

31+ wins: -200 XP → -100 XP

Friend Challenge wins now grant 100 XP for the first five wins, and zero XP for 6+.

Friend Challenges losses/ties now grant 0 XP.

Friend Challenge matches no longer count towards daily PVP wins/losses or first wins of the day bonuses. They still count for quest progress.

Six-win Expeditions reward now 1,500 shards (was 1,000), as well as a random champion card and golden chest (unchanged).

Seven-win Expeditions reward now 3,000 shards (was 3,500), as well as a champion capsule (unchanged).

PC FPS options

On PC-only, Riot has added an FPS option in the settings menu. The drop-down has three settings: 30/60, 60, 60+

Miscellaneous

Deckbuilder improvements

Mana curve now indicates number of cards at each cost.

Bugfix for “MAX” card count text not showing up.

Deck import & export now copies from/to device clipboard.

Minor visual polish and readability improvements.

Board visuals

Corrected a repeated grass texture on Summoner’s Rift board.

Cleaned up and reduced intensity of lens flare effect on Demacia board.

Corrected occasional lighting issues when resolving certain spells on faction boards.

Players on old client versions will now see a message asking them to restart the client and update, and will be unable to queue until doing so.

Master tier rankings now more fluid based on how master players are performing against each other (previously released hotfix).

Claimable rewards on region roads now more strongly highlighted.

Patch sizes generally decreased.

Friend Challenge stability improvements.

Store now marked with a badge when new content is available.

League of Legends gift cards are now redeemable in LoR.

In-client messaging for maintenance updated for clarity.

Bug fixes

Players should no longer get stuck on the loading screen when signing out of League of Legends while signed into LoR.

Players logging into LoR from different devices should encounter fewer crashes.

Fixed issues with region quests not progressing as expected.

Fixed rare issues with players not receiving XP after games.

MASSIVE nerf to high APMers: Players can no longer discard the same card to multiple Spinning Axes by quickly chaining them (previously released hotfix).

Anivia’s summoned from deck will now correctly level up if her condition has been met.

Players should no longer get stuck on “Connecting” if their opponent disconnects while loading.