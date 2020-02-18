Legends of Runeterra: Full Patch 0.9.0 Notes and Updates
Modified 18 Feb 2020, 19:37 IST
Patch 0.9.0 is the first major update that the League of Legends based CCG Legends of Runeterra is going to receive.
It’s quite a big patch with a lot of balance changes that target Champions, Followers and even Spells, along with hotfixes, bug fixes, CGi and Experience gained per match.
If you want a detailed look at each of the upcoming changes and why they were made, here is a link to the official LoR 0.9.0 Patch notes. But for the gist, below is a rundown:
Champions
LuxLux
Level one
- Power: Three → four
- Health: Four → five
Level two
- Power: Four → five
- Health: Five → six
YasuoYasuo
Level two
- Level up: You Stun or Recall 6+ units → You Stun or Recall 5+ units
Followers and spells
Back to Back
- Cost: Five → six
Crimson Curator
- Cost: Two → three
Deny
- Cost: Three → four
Inspiring MentorInspiring Mentor
- Health: One → two
- Old text: Play: Grant an ally in hand + 1|1
- New text: Play: Grant an ally in hand + 1|0
Jewelled Protector
- Power: Three → four
- Health: Three → four
Kinkou Lifeblade
- Health: Three → two
Commander LedrosCommander Ledros
- Cost: Eight → nine
- Power: Eight → nine
Blade of Ledros
- Cost: Seven → eight
Rhasa, the Sunderer
- Cost: Seven → eight
Scuttlegeist
- Keywords: None → [Fearsome]
Tortured Prodigy
- Power: Three → four
Wraithcaller
- Keywords: [Fearsome] → None
Watchlist
- Fearsome and Control are on the LoR developers’ watchlist as potential problems. No changes were made during the open beta update.
Clarity
- Units with effects that allow opponent reactions now have a “Skills” icon next to “Play” or “Attack” in the card text.
- Hovering on the icon will bring out a tool-tip explaining that the Skill allows opponent reactions before resolving.
- Units with effects that do not allow opponent reactions will not have this icon.
- Created cards now have a tool-tip that tells both players what created them.
Expeditions Archetypes
Demacian Steel
- Added: Chain Vest
Battle Scars
- Added: Might, Alpha Wildclaw
- Removed: Blood for Blood, Bull Elnuk
Suit up
- Added: Bull Elnuk
- Removed: Alpha Wildclaw
Shroom and Boom
- Added: Assembly Bot, Statikk Shock, Plaza Guardian
- Removed: Academy Prodigy, Chempunk Shredder, Get Excited!
- Shopkeeper trade logic improved.
XP and Expeditions rewards
- End-of-trial XP reduced:
- Zero wins: 100 → 50
- One win: 300 → 150
- Two wins: 500 → 250
- Three wins: 700 → 400
- Four wins: 900 → 600
- Five wins: 1,200 → 800
- Six wins: 1,500 → 1,000
- Seven wins: 2,000 → 1,500
- Reduced XP adjustments for daily PVP wins - players will now receive more XP at high numbers of PVP wins in one day, and will always receive at least 100 XP for constructed PVP wins.
- Base PVP win XP: 200 in Normal / Ranked, 100 in Expeditions (no change)
- One to 10 wins: full XP (no change)
- 11 to 15 wins: -50 XP → full XP
- 16 to 20 wins: -100 XP (no change)
- 21 to 30 wins: -150 XP → -100 XP
- 31+ wins: -200 XP → -100 XP
- Friend Challenge wins now grant 100 XP for the first five wins, and zero XP for 6+.
- Friend Challenges losses/ties now grant 0 XP.
- Friend Challenge matches no longer count towards daily PVP wins/losses or first wins of the day bonuses. They still count for quest progress.
- Six-win Expeditions reward now 1,500 shards (was 1,000), as well as a random champion card and golden chest (unchanged).
- Seven-win Expeditions reward now 3,000 shards (was 3,500), as well as a champion capsule (unchanged).
PC FPS options
- On PC-only, Riot has added an FPS option in the settings menu. The drop-down has three settings: 30/60, 60, 60+
Miscellaneous
Deckbuilder improvements
- Mana curve now indicates number of cards at each cost.
- Bugfix for “MAX” card count text not showing up.
- Deck import & export now copies from/to device clipboard.
- Minor visual polish and readability improvements.
Board visuals
- Corrected a repeated grass texture on Summoner’s Rift board.
- Cleaned up and reduced intensity of lens flare effect on Demacia board.
- Corrected occasional lighting issues when resolving certain spells on faction boards.
- Players on old client versions will now see a message asking them to restart the client and update, and will be unable to queue until doing so.
- Master tier rankings now more fluid based on how master players are performing against each other (previously released hotfix).
- Claimable rewards on region roads now more strongly highlighted.
- Patch sizes generally decreased.
- Friend Challenge stability improvements.
- Store now marked with a badge when new content is available.
- League of Legends gift cards are now redeemable in LoR.
- In-client messaging for maintenance updated for clarity.
Bug fixes
- Players should no longer get stuck on the loading screen when signing out of League of Legends while signed into LoR.
- Players logging into LoR from different devices should encounter fewer crashes.
- Fixed issues with region quests not progressing as expected.
- Fixed rare issues with players not receiving XP after games.
- MASSIVE nerf to high APMers: Players can no longer discard the same card to multiple Spinning Axes by quickly chaining them (previously released hotfix).
- Anivia’s summoned from deck will now correctly level up if her condition has been met.
- Players should no longer get stuck on “Connecting” if their opponent disconnects while loading.
