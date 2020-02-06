Legends of Runeterra: Patch 0.8.3 changes

Legends of Runeterra patch 0.8.3 is now live

The Legends of Runeterra open beta has been out for almost two weeks now, and it’s first patch finally hit the live servers this Tuesday.

Patch 0.8.3 is a rather small one, which just aims to fix a few bugs and add certain speed-up animations as well as some new Guardians.

Riot Games is planning to release a Runeterra patch every two weeks, and they are going to cycle between small and large updates, with 0.8.3 starting off as the smaller one.

Though the patch will not be improving the XP system for now, Riot is planning a better progression oriented gameplay in the future,

“One of our main goals for progression is to encourage play through rewards without forcing chore-like behaviors—we want you to have efficient ways to progress, we just also want those experiences to be fun. For example, we don’t want players to feel like they need to grind AI games or snap concede matches to maximize their progression.”

Patch 0.8.3 comes with:

Miscellaneous

Animation speed increases:

Whirling Death

Yasuo’s stun/recall damage

New installs of LoR now have a smaller initial size so new players can start playing faster—post-tutorial game content will download as you play through tutorials, instead of all before.

Bug Fixes

Purchasing cards with shards or wildcards now correctly updates your displayed total remaining.

Fixed an issue where players weren’t correctly receiving cards after purchasing them with wildcards.

Various fixes for minor social panel issues (delays, unresolvable notifications, etc.)

Used Cask Salesman now shows in Expeditions archetypes.

Anivia now correctly appears in two Expeditions archetypes, rather than three.

Reduced volume on ‘The Box’ and ‘Thresh’s The Box.’

T-Hex leg rotation fixed in celebration animation.

Improved resolution on T-Hex and Poro Collection images.

Advertisement

New Guardians: (each worth 590 coins)

Basilisk

Silverwing

Gloomtooth