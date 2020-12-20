Legends of Runeterra Cosmic Creation official Patch 1.16 brings 40 new cards to the game

The Legends of Runeterra patch 1.16 brings the new Cosmic Creation deck to the game, and it contains 40 new cards, which will be completing the Call of the Mountain set.

The Creation expansion of Legends of Runeterra brought a lot of balance changes to each and every region in the game, along with introducing three new champions—Riven, Viktor, and Zoe.

The remaining 37 cards in the board came with the new keyword Augment, and mechanics like Progress, and Reforging the Blade, along with new Followers, Spells, and Landmarks.

Legends of Runeterra fans who want a detailed view of the game can check out the patch 1.16 details in the official website. But for a brief overview, here are the major highlights of the recent update.

Legends of Runeterra Cosmic Creation official Patch 1.16 notes

Legends of Runeterra Prismatic Card Styles & Essence

Along with Cosmic Creation, Patch 1.16 introduces Prismatic Card Styles - a new way to customize favorite cards in the collection

Each of the player cards can be upgraded to a Prismatic in a few different ways; the process upgrades all of that card’s copies in one’s collection, present and future. No need to upgrade 3 copies of each to get a full set:

Prismatic Chests: There are various qualities of Prismatic Chests; opening one allows players to choose one of three cards to upgrade to Prismatic, along with some Essence (explained below). Prismatic Chests can be earned through new Card Styles Quests (separate from current Daily Quests), and they’ll be included as Ranked Rewards at the end of a Season. The higher one’s rank, the more / better Prismatic Chests players will receive - these rewards will be first implemented for the end of Cosmic Creation’s Ranked Season.

Essence: A new resource, earnable from Prismatic Chests, Essence Pouches, and Quests. Shown in the example above, Essence can be used in one’s collection to upgrade their card of choice to a Prismatic. Essence prices vary based on card type, from Common to Champion.

Coins: Like Essence, Coins can be used to directly upgrade a card of one’s choice to a Prismatic.

Legends of Runeterra Region updates

Region Roads for Noxus, Piltover & Zaun, and Targon are being extended from 25>30 levels to help fill out one’s collection of Riven, Viktor, and Zoe-related cards being added in Cosmic Creation. A Zaun Card Back is also being made available on the Piltover & Zaun Region Road at level 29.

Region Roads for all Regions are being extended to a maximum of 30 levels. At level 30, players will get an icon for that region to show off their support for the region of choice.

Special Lab: Multilab

From Patch 1.7, Quick Draw: Think on your feet and find the right plays to earn your victory! Each round gives you a new hand of random, cost-reduced cards. Play the hand you’re dealt and adapt your way to victory!

From Patch 1.13, Star Power: Choose a premade deck or construct your own, and take the stage with powerful special abilities! Equip yourself with one of five potent passives that’ll change the way you play your deck.

From Patch 1.11, Journey to the Peak: Battle your way to Targon's peak with Leona or Diana, in a series of single-player battles! Choose to champion the moon or the sun, select a unique special ability, and build your deck as you challenge increasingly difficult AI opponents on you climb the mountain.

Legends of Runeterra Personalization

Boards

Image via Rot Games

The Undercity

Guardians

Nyandroid Von Yipp

Image via Rot Games

Personality: Supervillain

Evolution: Glorious

Card Backs

A new card back is available for purchase in the store.

The Exile Card Back

Image via Rot Games

For legends born in battle and raised by war.

Emotes

4 new emotes available for purchase in the store.

Image via Rot Games

Bundles

Image via Rot Games

The Zaun Bundle is now available for 1422 Coins. Bundle includes:

The Undercity Board

Nyandroid Von Yipp Guardian

Bundle-exclusive Calculated Creations Icon

Deck Bundles

Image via Rot Games

The Forged For Battle Bundle is now available for 2034 Coins (prorated for any excess card copies based on your existing collection). Bundle includes a collection of cards focused on combat buffs and combos to make the most of Riven and Taric’s abilities.

Legends of Runeterra Expeditions

For Cosmic Creation, Riot are adding four new archetypes to the Expeditions pool, featuring the new champions and strategies highlighted in this expansion.

Four new Cosmic Creation archetypes added to the Expeditions draft pool.

Awesome Augments: Viktor and Zoe work together to create lots of cards and potentially (not *always* guaranteed in the archetype!) summon a giant Catastrophe.

Blades and Buffs: archetype based around enhancing your units featuring Riven and Taric.

Augmented Assault: bonus archetype based around Riven’s blade fragments powering up Viktor’s Augmented creations.

Vault of Crowns: Garen and Thresh bonus archetype revolving around The Grand Plaza and Vaults of Helia.

Miscellaneous

The patching upgrades mentioned in the Patch 1.15 notes will be live with Patch 1.16. An additional 200mb download will be required for this patch, and patching should be significantly faster for future patches.

Bug Fixes