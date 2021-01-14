Legends of Runeterra patch 2.00 official notes brings its first Co-Op vs AI lab

Image via Riot GamesImage via Riot GamesImage via Riot Games

The first update of 2021 for Legends of Runeterra is finally live, and Riot Games has sought to introduce many changes to the guardians this time around.

Though the patch itself is relatively minor, it does bring the much-awaited Co-Op vs AI lab, which is a first for Legends of Runeterra.

“Pack Your Backs” is the only card change that the latest update has introduced, along with removing "Cosmic Creation."

For a detailed look at all the changes in Legends of Runeterra patch 2.00, players can check out their official website.

But for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights of the new update.

Legends of Runeterra patch 2.00 official notes

#1 - Legends of Runeterra Card updates

Riot aims to make balance changes based on metagame analysis and community feedback monthly. However, as with all live development, this may not be true for every month – Riot may occasionally make off-cadence changes, such as this change to "Pack Your Bags" coming in 2.0.0, originally planned for a release in 2.1.0 in February.

Pack Your Bags

Cost: 1 → 5

When players can transform "Go Hard," the Pack Your Bags form frequently creates a situation that’s unmanageable to play against given its board impact compared to cost.

There should be a powerful payoff when players can successfully transform Go Hards, but it should give the opposing player more meaningful counterplay options leading up to Pack Your Bags.”

#2 - Legends of Runeterra new lab: Co-Op vs. AI – United front

Patch 2.0.0 brings a new rotation to Multilab:

United front (New in 2.0.0)

Quick draw

Welcome to the jungle

Heimerdinger is always looking for his next great experiment, and what better time to try something new than during a full-scale Noxian invasion.

United front is a brand new way to play Legends of Runeterra as a first co-op experience. A player and an ally (through friend challenge or randomly paired through solo queue) will go up against a powerful AI Noxian General. Select a champion to create a premade deck, and combine forces to repel the invasion.

#3 - Legends of Runeterra Personalization

Guardians

Ellie

Can we address the magical floating elephant in the room?

Personality: Clumsy

Best Friend: Zoe

Expeditions

Removed the offering bonus for Cosmic Creation archetypes. All archetypes are now offered at the normal rate based on whether they’re a primary or a bonus archetype.

Mending Touch

Removed: Bayou Brunch, Hunting Fleet, Divergent Paths, Sleepy Trouble Bubble

#4 - Legends of Runeterra Bug fixes