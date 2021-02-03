Legends of Runeterra patch 2.1 official notes introduce Aphelios expansion and new Lunar Beast bundle

The Legends of Runeterra patch 2.1 official notes have been released (Image via Riot Games)

The Legends of Runeterra patch 2.1 official notes are finally out, bringing the new Aphelios expansion to the game.

With the new expansion, the League of Legends-based card game will be getting over 10 cards, which will include 5 support units and eight spells

Commune with the cosmic forces in the Veiled Temple, or summon newfound strength throughout Runeterra. pic.twitter.com/fECuCfurmN — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) February 2, 2021

Moreover, the Lunar beast bundle will also be introduced in the game, along with a significant amount of balance changes to Miss Fortune and Viktor.

Legends of Runeterra players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights:

Legends of Runeterra patch 2.1 official notes

Here's what's coming in Patch 2.1.0...



🌕 Aphelios Champion Expansion

🏮 Lunar Celebration

🛠️ Legends Lab

🃏 Card updates



And much more! Head to the Patch Notes for more info: https://t.co/AB66tkkxOG pic.twitter.com/k4ukm8Dms0 — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

1. New Legends of Runeterra Aphelios expansion

With the addition of Aphelios, there are a number of balance changes taking place in Patch 2.1. The Lunar Celebration will kick off with a new Lab and cosmetics. Aphelios and every new card in the champion expansion can be found here.

Image via Riot Games

Players can also earn free cards by logging in over the course of seven days. Those who complete all seven Lunar Celebration Quests will earn a Year of the Ox card back.

Image via Riot Games

2. Legends of Runeterra Balance changes

Advertisement

Two champions were nerfed and buffed in Patch 2.1: Miss Fortune and Viktor. Older units like War Chefs were also adjusted, along with spells like Hush and Diana’s Pale Cascade.

Miss Fortune

Removed Overwhelm after leveling up.

Viktor

Adjusted level up to: “You’ve played seven-plus created cards.”

Level one and two: Now creates a Hex Core Upgrade on both Play and Round Start.

The Grand Plaza

New text: “When an ally is summoned, give it +1/+0 and Challenger this round.

War Chefs

Base stats changed from 1/3 to 2/2.

Homecoming

Cost adjusted from five to four.

Greenglade Elder

Base stats changed from 1/1 to 3/1.

Captain Farron

Summon change: “When I’m summoned, create two Decimates in hand.”

Blade of the Exile

Cost reduced from three to one.

Blade Squire

Base stats adjusted from ½ to 2/1.

Hush

Cost increased from two to three.

Pale Cascade

Text change: “Give an ally +1/+1 this round. Nightfall: Draw one.”

3. Legends of Runeterra Lab of Legends

Patch 2.1 introduces a new single-player Lab option within LoR, Lab of Legends, providing players with a choice between eight champion premade decks that face off against an increasingly difficult AI. The rotation of Labs in Patch 2.1 will include the new Lab of Legends, United Front, and Quick Draw.

4. Legends of Runeterra cosmetics and personalization

A Lunar Celebration is taking place in LoR via Patch 2.1. Players have a new game board to purchase from the store, along with a Lunar Beast guardian, card backs, emotes, and several bundles.

5. Legends of Runeterra Lunar Beast bundle

Advertisement

Players can purchase the Lunar Beast bundle for a total of 2,394 coins in the LoR store. The bundle includes a Club Ox game board, Lunar Beast guardian, The Beast card back, and an exclusive Firecracker T-Hex guardian variant.

6. Legends of Runeterra Night Hunters deck bundle

The Night Hunters deck bundle is a preconstructed deck containing cards from the regions, Targon and Shadow Isles. With a Nightfall theme, the pre-constructed Night Hunters deck costs 1,998 coins.

7. Legends of Runeterra Expeditions

A number of minor tweaks were made to the LoR Expedition archetypes. Aphelios cards were added to various archetypes, and the Weapon of the Faithful has been added to Luminous Dusk as an alternate Targon champion alongside Diana. Throughout the duration of Patch 2.1, the Luminous Dusk archetype is four times as likely to show up in initial champion picks.

Augmented Assault

Added: Brutal Hunter

Enlightened

Added: Will of Ionia

Removed: Shadow Flare

Fishbones

Added: Ballistic Bot and Veteran Investigator

Removed: Eager Apprentice, Hexcore Foundry, Monkey Business, Monkey Idol, and Scrapdash Assembly.

Luminous Dusk

Removed: Pesky Specter

Mega Keg

Removed: Monkey Business and Strong-arm

Moonlit Heist

Removed: Monkey Business

Scrapheap

Added: Zaunite Urchin

Removed: Veteran Investigator

Shadows and Dust

Added: Shadow Flare

Removed: Trevor Snoozebottom

Spell Slingers

Added: Jaull Hunters and Ye Been Warned

Removed: Pocket Aces and Yordle Grifter

8. Legends of RuneterraGameplay changes

Android mobile users can use the “Back” button to navigate the app. Riot also added a toggle in Options that lets players allow or prevent friends from spectating games.

9. Legends of Runeterra Bug fixes