Legends of Runeterra patch 2.2.0 official notes introduces Heimer’s Madness along with card layout and expedition updates

Legends of Runeterra patch 2.2.0 is right around the corner, and unlike the previous update, this is not exactly going to be a big one.

With the official notes that were released today, it would seem that the Runeterra devs will be looking to implement some quality of life changes this time around

Card layouts will be getting some much-needed visual updates, while the Expeditions will also be seeing some tweaks coming its way.

Moreover, the new lab, Heimer’s Madness, will be making its way to Legends of Runeterra, with some exciting challenges and rewards.

Legends of Runeterra players looking for a detailed version of patch 2.2.0 can look up Riot’s official website.

But for a brief overview, here are some of the major highlights.

Legends of Runeterra patch 2.2.0 official notes

Here's what's coming in Patch 2.2.0!



🃏 Card layout updates

🛠️ New Lab: Heimer's Madness

⛰️ Expeditions updates



Patch Notes: https://t.co/lLWnKS6WDC pic.twitter.com/cutZ2vczHV — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) February 16, 2021

#1. Legends of Runeterra Card Layout Update

Patch 2.2.0 introduces a brand new look for cards! As Riot has added more (and more complex) cards to the game, they have seen text overlapping with Region icons in some languages. This update gives text a little more room to breathe and makes the Region more distinguishable across the board

#2. Legends of Runeterra New Lab: Heimer’s Madness

Patch 2.2.0 brings a new rotation to Multilab:

Lab of Legends

United Front

Heimer’s Madness (New in 2.2.0!)

After some brutal battles in Lab of Legends, Heimerdinger seems to have gone mad with his newest experiment - Heimer’s Madness!

This new 1v1 PvP Lab starts out pretty tame, but can quickly get out of hand. Here’s a crash course on how to manage your madness:

Each player starts with 4 max Mana, and a small premade deck with a few random Champions, Spells, and Followers.

At Round Start, instead of gaining an additional max Mana, the cost of all cards in each player’s hand and deck is reduced by 1, down to a minimum of 1.

Each Round, the attacking player receives a spell that lets them choose a card to add to their hand, with 2 additional copies added to their deck.

Create low-cost Followers and Spells to overwhelm your opponent, or choose high-cost cards and try to control the match long enough to discount them for some insane combos!

#.3 Legends of Runeterra Expeditions

Riot are sticking with minor tweaks again this time around, starting with some light buffs to Afterlife and Moonlit Heist by removing some of their more inconsistent cards. Shroom and Boom is receiving some new aggressive options and losing Insightful Investigator. Finally, Augmented Assault is gaining the Investigator as well as a few more 2-cost commons to fuel it.

Reduced the Luminous Dusk offering bonus to half of what it was previously, meaning it will now show up twice as often as normal. This will be completely removed with the following patch.

Afterlife

Removed: Pesky Specter, Ravenous Butcher

Augmented Assault

Added: Clump of Whumps, Insightful Investigator, Trifarian Hopeful

Moonlit Heist

Added: Zap Sprayfin

Removed: Double Up, Shakedown

Shroom and Boom

Added: Poro Cannon, Zaunite Urchin

Removed: Insightful Investigator

#4. Legends of Runeterra Miscellaneous

Prismatic Cards have a new minor visual effect when viewed in the Collection, and when being drawn or played.

In the Collection, cosmetic items that were available as part of a limited-time event are now labeled "Legacy." A new "Show Available" filter will hide Legacy items.

The Tournaments Tab has been updated for the upcoming Seasonal Tournament; round timings will be more clearly displayed during the Open Rounds and Playoffs.

On mobile, the in-game language can now be changed from the Settings menu.

#5. Legends of Runeterra Bugfixes