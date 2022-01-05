Legends of Runeterra patch 3.0.0 official notes: Riot adds first major balance patch and personalization items

The start of 2022 brought the first major change to the live balance system that Legends of Runeterra had promised to all of its fans. Legends of Runeterra's Patch 3.0.0 has now gone live and it includes changes to the card and also adds new customization options for all its players.

Earlier in the second half of 2021, Riot Games introduced changes to their live balance philosophy. Under the new system, there will be monthly balance patches which will ensure that the meta of Legends of Runeterra doesn't become stale. It seems that the first sign of the promise has been delivered and several normal cards and champions have been tweaked.

Legends of Runeterra gets card changes and personalization items as part of patch 3.0.0

Several card changes

It was expected that the first patch of 2022 would witness a number of card tweaks. Riot's original plans had also been to introduce the live balance system from January onward, and it was done accordingly.

Many of the dominant decks, based on champions like Poppy, Gangplank and Sejuani, have been targeted by the patch. However, the champions still look quite potent considering the state Legends of Runeterra is at right now.

If anything, these changes will get the cards more in tune with the current meta. The Gangplank-Sejuani midrange deck has been a dominant force for a long time, and the same can be said about the aggro decks built around Poppy. With the nerf to these champions and their following cards, there could be an interesting shift in the ranked meta.

Legends of Runeterra's Patch 3.0.0 brings new customization items

Personalization has been an integral aspect of Legends of Runeterra. While this has no direct effect on gameplay, it helps to set the players apart from each other and adds an element of novelty.

The new Legends of Runeterra bundle (Image via Riot Games)

Fans will be delighted to witness the new personalization items that have been added to the game with the addition of the patch. New personalization items include cardbacks, boards and emotes. A brand new bundle is also available that contains all these items - it can be checked out within the in-game store.

