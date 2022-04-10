There are many different unlockables for players to discover when playing through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These special unlockables can range from collectibles, ships, characters and even unique modes that can enhance the player's in-game experience.

One of the characters that players can unlock is the MagnaGuard Droid, which can be very time-consuming.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Unlocking the IG-101 MagnaGuard Droid

Unlocking the IG-101 MagnaGaurd Droid can be a grueling process. There are many different aspects and missions that must be completed before players can earn this special character.

It is recommended that players do not focus on obtaining this character right away and instead beat all of the Episodes in the game, making the unlocking process much easier for players to finish.

Finishing missions is much easier later on in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Once players have gone through the game and can go back and choose different characters to go through the missions required to unlock the IG-101 MagnaGuard, it will be a lot better.

They will also have access to travel amongst locations easier, which will help save time in the process. Once players have beaten the game, they will need to finish the following:

Finish the Dodginess Manifest mission located on Jakku in Taunul Village.

Finish the Dodgy Dwellings puzzle located on Jakku in Taunul Village.

Finish the Don't Be Afraid of the Dark-Eye mission located in the Jundland Wastes on Tatooine.

Finish the Droids have Magnitude! Mission located in the Jundland Wastes on Tatooine.

Finish the For OOm the Bell Tolls mission located in the Jundland Wastes on Tatooine.

Finish the Probes and Cons mission located in Jundland Wastes on Tatooine.

Finish the Protocol Recall mission located in the Jundland Wastes on Tatooine.

Finish the Rodent Retrieval mission located in Jundland Wastes on Tatooine.

Finish the That Droid is the Pits mission in Jundland Wastes on Tatooine.

Once completing all the missions, the IG-101 MagnaGuard will be unlocked in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Once players have completed all of the missions, they will unlock the IG-101 MagnaGuard.

Players may notice most of these take place on Tatooine, and the good news is that as players progress through these tasks, more and more will become available for them to complete. The final mission players will do the Droids have Magnitude!, which will unlock the IG-101 MagnaGuard when finished

