LEGO Voyagers review - It takes two to experience this journey

Following the success of LEGO Builders Journey, developer Light Brick Studios is back with LEGO Voyagers. This new adventure of plastic bricks is both familiar and unique, for the co-op and franchise, respectively. It was inspired by the stories of fans enjoying the studios' previous single-player experience, LEGO Builder's Journey. about a father-son duo with their loved ones.

In comparison, this latest game is a co-op-only title, allowing two players to embark on a story of discovery. Read on to learn all about it in our full review of LEGO Voyagers.

LEGO Voyagers is a simple but memorable co-op adventure

Players will accompany one another across this lonely, serene world (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

LEGO Voyagers is a tale about two friends; more specifically, 1 x 1 one-eyed red-and-blue LEGO brick pieces, each controlled by one player. After a brief intro, where they see a rocket take off in the distance, the duo set off together on a journey of discovery and puzzle-platformer fun.

Since there is no verbal narrative here, the game places a profound focus on the theme of companionship, which really is the game's bread and butter. The controls are simple but require a bit of getting used to: the little bricks can tumble around, latch onto LEGO surfaces (including each other), and enter a Build mode of sorts to precisely lay down held brick pieces.

This is important as the game throws a variety of platforming and puzzler challenges at players at every turn. From connecting pieces to form a bridge to taking turns to catapult one another across gaps, these form the basics of progression in LEGO Voyagers. Other times, they knock down a drawn-up bridge with a satellite antenna or swap around power cells.

The game surprises with brilliant moments like navigating this boat across a body of water (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

This is interjected by larger set-pieces, like an instance where players must navigate a boat, with each player controlling one side, meaning coordination is key to ensuring smooth and straightforward traversal. While a lot of the puzzles in the game are fairly simple, these instances of awe are where the game opens up mechanically.

Despite that, it is the smaller moments that truly make LEGO Voyagers what it is. The game's world is brimming with attention to detail, like the flowers that pop up when bumped into or various scattered interactive objects around the world, like a seesaw. These do not have any purpose beyond those fleeting interactions, but as the saying goes, it is the journey that counts more than the destination.

The most effective example of this design mantra is the Singing button. The little LEGO protagonists make cute singing noises at the press of a button, which not only adds to the charm but also allows for smart communication when voice chat is not available. That said, I do heavily recommend playing this game live with someone, either together in one room or communicating over Discord.

The real experience is the fun and laughter on this journey (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

Figuring out how to progress together is a delight in and of itself, but if I had one gripe with the game, it would be the occasionally finicky physics. LEGO Voyagers uses a rigid-body physics system for moving its objects around, which can sometimes get stuck or not cooperate properly, leading to frustrations.

On the flip side, perhaps the best part of the game is that players only require one copy; the second user can simply download the free Friends Pass that allows them to join the first user in online sessions at no extra charge. Alternatively, local co-op play is available too, which is a good move considering how short LEGO Voyagers is.

If players choose to simply beeline through the levels without dilly-dallying and horsing around, they can beat the game in 3-4 hours, while those taking their time should expect a runtime of 5-6 hours. While there are achievements tied to engaging with the levels in different ways, there is no replayability to be found. So, once players are done with it, there is no incentive to return to this charming world.

Graphics, performance, and sound

The game both looks stunning and runs great (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

LEGO Voyagers has a simple, minimalistic visual style featuring a diorama-esque presentation in isometric 2D. The materials and textures are quite reminiscent of real-life plastic LEGOs, which makes the game look quite attractive as a whole. That said, the game lacks any visual customization options.

It does not feature ray tracing, which the previous, almost CGI-esque game, LEGO Builder's Journey, had, and as such, it looks like a step down visually speaking. On the flip side, the performance is solid with no issues to report. The soundtrack is solid, too, with soothing tones echoing the peaceful journey in LEGO Voyagers.

In conclusion

Voyagers is a fun new addition to the LEGO franchise (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

LEGO Voyagers is yet another success story for developer Light Brick Studios. This charming co-op story about two bricks working together to chase their dreams is entertaining enough for the short while it lasts. While there is little to no replayability and the occasional stubborn physics can frustrate, what's here is a memorable example of the power of friendship and discovery.

LEGO Voyagers

Our final verdict for LEGO Voyagers (Image via Sportskeeda/Annapurna Interactive)

Reviewed On: PC (Review code provided by Annapurna Interactive)

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2

Developer(s): Light Brick Studios

Publisher(s): Annapurna Interactive

Release Date: September 15, 2025

