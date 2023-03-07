Lethality Mythic items set to undergo changes: League of Legends developer provides insight 

League of Legends Mythic items Duskblade of Draktharr and Prowler's Claw are set to receive changes in the near future. On March 6, 2023, Riot Axes (Lead Gameplay Designer) provided insight on the matter in a blog while giving his thoughts on roaming champions and balance changes.

Over the past several seasons, the lethality items in League of Legends have improved tremendously. The developers have continually tweaked and introduced items to the game to improve the player experience. These items have undergone various alterations over the last few years in order to preserve the game balance.

New items like Serylda's Grudge, Serpent's Fang, The Collector, and Eclipse have provided players with additional options and flexibility in their item builds. Meanwhile, improvements to established items such as Duskblade of Draktharr have guaranteed that they stay relevant.

Furthermore, the emergence of lethality Mythic items has had a tremendous influence on League of Legends. This is because these items are challenging for Riot Games developers to balance. The balance of lethality items and assassin champion pool has long been a source of contention for game developers since the Durability patch in Season 12.

Changes that will be made to Prowler's Claw and Duskblade of Draktharr in League of Legends

To improve the overall gaming experience, the League of Legends developers are contemplating making adjustments to the mythic lethality items Prowler's Claw and Duskblade of Draktharr.

Prowler's Claw, in particular, has been discovered to be highly effective on several League of Legends champions, impacting the balance of high-skilled play. Similarly, Duskblade is currently balanced by being kept weak, but when it is strong, it interrupts low-skilled counterplay on non-assassin champions.

Nevertheless, while they are powerful, non-assassin champions such as Master Yi, Aatrox, Darius, Ezreal, Sion, Udyr, Renekton, Hecarim, and others have little to no counter-play.

According to Riot Axes, League of Legends devs are now exploring methods to remedy the problem. However, no exact date for implementing these changes has been provided. The developers' objective is to solve these issues to improve game health and provide a more balanced and level playing field for all players.

In hindsight, altering the lethality Mythic items in season 13 has advantages and disadvantages.

On the one hand, decreasing the potency of these items may encourage a more diversified and balanced gaming experience by forcing champions that rely primarily on lethality to alter their builds and playstyle. However, it may result in a drop in the total damage output of some champions, thus making them less viable in the current meta.

Furthermore, removing counterplay from things like Duskblade of Draktharr and Prowler's Claw raises the question of whether or not this is fair. This is especially true when items like Galeforce are allowed to exist without being punished.

Subsequently, while balancing lethality items may be difficult, it feels unjust to completely remove the counterplay on them, leaving players of the assassin champion pool disappointed. This change was ultimately considered due to non-assassin champions benefiting from these things. If the counterplay is abolished, the developers should compensate equitably.

