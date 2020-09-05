Level up pass in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire features a plethora of gun skins, character bundles, emotes, and other visual cosmetics. In order to obtain most of these items, players are required to spend the in-game currency, diamonds. They need to pay INR 80 for 100 diamonds, INR 250 for 310 diamonds, and so forth.

However, spending money on in-game diamonds is not a feasible option for most of the players.

The Level Up Pass provides a great way to obtain diamonds, and at a much lower cost. In this article, we discuss all the details regarding the exclusive in-game Pass.

What is the Level Up Pass in Free Fire?

Level-up Pass

Through this unique offer, the players can obtain diamonds by levelling up in the game. By purchasing the Pass, they will earn 4.02x or 402% extra diamonds.

The Level Up Pass costs INR 190, and the players can receive a total of 800 diamonds. However, it is crucial to note that this is a unique in-game offer and can be used only once.

Here are the rewards for the Level Up Pass:

Level 2 – 200 diamonds

– 200 diamonds Level 4 – 50 diamonds

– 50 diamonds Level 6 – 50 diamonds

– 50 diamonds Level 8 – 50 diamonds

– 50 diamonds Level 10 – 50 diamonds

– 50 diamonds Level 13 – 50 diamonds

– 50 diamonds Level 16 – 50 diamonds

– 50 diamonds Level 20 – 50 diamonds

– 50 diamonds Level 25 – 50 diamonds

– 50 diamonds Level 30 – 50 diamonds

Free Fire players who attain a level of over 30 will be able to claim all the rewards.

How to purchase the Level Up Pass in Garena Free Fire?

Follow the steps given below to buy the exclusive Pass: