Levinho PUBG Mobile: Real name, age, country, team and more

Brahim, popularly known as Levinho, is a Swedish PUBG Mobile content creator. He makes engaging content about the game on YouTube, and has a huge fan following. The streamer usually uploads his gameplay videos and guides of PUBG Mobile on his channel.

Levinho was born on 10th May 1999 in Sweden. The 21-year-old started his YouTube journey on 24th January 2018. He quickly picked a lot of traffic with his outstanding gameplay and entertaining videos and streams. Most of this influencer's viewers are from India, a place home to some great PUBG Mobile streamers like Mortal, CarryMinati and Dynamo Gaming.

What is Levinho’s height?

Although Levinho has never done a face reveal or something similar, according to a few sources, he is 175 cm tall, or 5 feet 9 inches tall.

What is Levinho’s net worth?

Levinho earns the majority of his income from his YouTube channel through superchats, memberships, advertisements and donations from viewers. He has an approximate net worth of ₹10-12 lakh. He has more than eight million subscribers on YouTube, and over a billion combined views on his videos. Apart from a vast YouTube fan following, Levinho also has over one million Instagram followers.

Some more details about the PUBG Mobile star

PUBG Mobile streamer Levinho's controls setup (Image Credits: Levinho's YouTube channel)

Levinho uses a four-fingers plus gyroscope layout to play PUBG Mobile. He plays the game on his iPhone XS Max. The broadcaster also owns a dedicated PC gaming setup with a Ryzen 5 3600x processor, 16 GB HyperX DDR4 RAM and Nvidia RTX 2070 Super graphics card.

Levinho has a brother named Sevou, who also streams PUBG Mobile and is a famous personality himself.

Levinho's YouTube channel: Levinho

Levinho's Instagram account: levinhopubg