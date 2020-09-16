Levinho's PUBG Mobile ID number, stats and KD ratio

Mobile gaming, for the longest time, was restricted to rudimentary platformers, endless runners, and casual games of the like. However, with titles like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, this industry has now been established as a legitimate handheld platform.

Not only that, but mobile gaming has given rise to a lot of opportunities for content creators to stream and put out content around popular battle royale games. Titles like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have broken out as two of the most popular offerings in the genre for audiences all across the globe.

One of the most popular PUBG Mobile players who put out gameplay videos on YouTube is Swedish content creator Levinho.

He regularly uploads content on his YouTube channel, which currently has over 8.24 million subscribers. He also has racked up a staggering amount of views, with over 1 billion combined views across 822 videos on his channel. Let's take a look at his in-game stats and other details.

Levinho's PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 546590561, and his present IGN is PewDiêPié. Levinho is also the co-leader of Ṃ¤Menace.

Levinho’s stats

Levinho's PUBG Mobile stats

In Season 14 of PUBG Mobile, Levinho has played 984 matches in Squads in the Europe server, winning 79. This puts his win percentage at 8.0%.

He has racked up an impressive 4,663 kills, with a dominant K/D ratio of 4.74. The Swede also occasionally plays Duo matches, but is yet to play a Solo game. The YouTuber has managed to reach the Diamond III tier in the Squad mode.

Levinho's YouTube channel

Levinho has been able to garner quite the audience with his PUBG Mobile content. His oldest video dates only as far back as two years ago, with the first one posted in June 2018.