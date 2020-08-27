Levinho vs Sevou: Who is the better PUBG Mobile player?

PUBG Mobile has transferred its growth to other aspects of the gaming community. Apart from the game’s meteoric development in mobile eSports, streaming culture has also benefited significantly.

PUBG Mobile has influenced streamers around the globe, and has motivated them to play the game while also entertaining their fan base. In this article, we will ncompare two popular streamers who have made a name for themselves by broadcasting this popular game.

Levinho

PUBG Mobile streamer Levinho's European server stats for Season 14

PUBG Mobile ID: 546590561; in-game name: Lovo; YouTube channel: Levinho

Levinho is a very popular PUBG Mobile streamer from Sweden. He has eight million subscribers on YouTube and over a billion total views on his videos. He uses the four-finger control and a gyroscope to play PUBG Mobile.

Levinho has played 1,039 squad games in the European server and won 83 out of them. He has a humble win percentage of eight and K/D ratio of 4.69%. He has an amazing 4,872 kills to his name out of which 1,212 are headshots, for a headshot percentage of 24.9.

Sevou

PUBG Mobile streamer Sevou's European server stats for Season 14

PUBG Mobile ID: 5181866304; In-game name: Ｍäｈｍｏｕｄ; YouTube channel: Sevou

Sevou, also known as Spoidermon, is a famous PUBG Mobile streamer from Sweden. He has above four million subscribers on YouTube and over 541 million total views on his videos. He uses the four-finger control and a gyroscope on his iPad to play the game.

Sevou has played 901 squad games in the European server and won 70 of them. He has a win rate of 7.8% and a K/D ratio of 4.58%. The content creator has also registered 4,126 kills in total, out of which 860 are headshots. He has a headshot percentage of 20.8.

He has played a mere four games in the duo mode, which are too little to analyse.

Who is better?

PUBG Mobile streamer Levinho's YouTube cover (Image Credits: PUBG Gaming)

Levinho and Sevou are both amazing players and entertaining streamers in PUBG Mobile. In terms of statistics, they are very close to one another, and there is little to no difference in their overall performance, when we look at the numbers alone. The former has a slight edge over his compatriot with a higher K/D ratio, but we will consider this comparison a deserving tie for both parties.

However, it will be interesting to see how they stack up against each other further down the road in Season 14, and how they compete in the next one as well.