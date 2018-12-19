Life Is Strange 2 News: Episode 2 gets release date and trailer

Enter captionThe Diaz brothers are back in action

On Twitter, DONTNOD entertainment announced that Life Is Strange 2's next episode is coming soon. The adventure episodic game has received positive reactions after Max, Chloe and Rachel's adventures in Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

Along with the announcement, a live action trailer was also shown featuring Gonzalo Martin, the voice-actor for Sean Diaz. Folks who have played the the first episode can see many familiar faces of the two brothers in the trailer, and a sight of the adventures that are yet to come.

The co-head of the studio Jon Brooke from Square Enix External Studios said in a statement, "Life is Strange 2 got off to a strong start, but the best is yet to come. Episode 2 is going to be a great moment for this season.Previous seasons have both had a point that was just, ‘that moment’, that captivated fans from all over the world, and we feel like this will be the one for Life is Strange 2."

The Studio released the plot synopsis for Episode 2: Rules, and has confirmed that Captain Spirit from the free spin-off game 'The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit' is also in the game. The synopsis is at the bottom of the page along the game trailer. The second episode will release on 24 January.

SPOILER ALERT! Unless you've played the first episode of the game, do not read further.

"Life is Strange 2, Episode 2: Rules" | Plot synopsis

"Sean and Daniel’s story continues in Episode 2. On the run from the police following a tragic incident in Seattle and the manifestation of a strange supernatural power, Sean and Daniel Diaz continue their journey into the winter months. As the two brothers struggle against the cold, Daniel gets increasingly ill. Sean decides that they must take the risk and make their way to their distant grandparent's house to recover and seek shelter.

There, they encounter next-door neighbour Chris Eriksen, a young boy who believes he has powers eerily similar to Daniel's, and they come face to face with his superhero alter ego, Captain Spirit. As Daniel and Chris are becoming fast friends, it's up to Sean to make sure Daniel follows a set of rules they agreed on for his power: Never in public. Never talk about it. Run from danger.

Can Daniel successfully hide the truth from the people around them, will the temptation to explore the immense power within him be too much, or will he break the rules in a time of need?"