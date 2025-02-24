Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: All main story and substory crew member locations

More than 100 crew members can be unlocked in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. They can help you upgrade your ship as well as during battles. However, only a few of these members can be unlocked by playing the game's main story or even substories (side quests). In this article, we will specifically focus on them.

During the campaign itself, you can unlock 12 crew members. But if you play the side quests as well, you can unlock an additional 26 crew members.

How to unlock crew members in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Main Story

In total, there are 12 crew members available in the main story (Image via SEGA)

Noah: Unlocks automatically at the beginning of Chapter 2. Goro: Automatically unlocks at the beginning of Chapter 2. Jason: Unlocks at the start of Chapter 2. Masaru: Automatically unlocks at Chapter 2 beginning. Amiable Pirate Leo: Unlocks at Chapter 2 beginning. Cheery Pirate Marco: Automatically unlocks at the start of Chapter 2. Reliable Pirate Alaka'i: Automatically unlocks at the beginning of Chapter 2. Clark: Unlocks at the start of Chapter 2 after the Goromaru is upgraded. Daisuka Minami: Automatically unlocks at the beginning of Chapter 3. Nishida: Unlocks at the start of Chapter 3. Misaki: You will get this member automatically during the Devil Flags story in Chapter 2. Captain Beef: Unlocks automatically once you get the Legendary Gun during Chapter 2.

Substories

Ena: Complete substory number 31. Ai: Complete substory number 31. Kaho: Complete substory number 31. Seiko: Complete substory number 31. Misohi: Complete substory number 31. Machiko-san: Complete substory number 31. Oka: Automatically unlocks during Chapter 2 once you unlock Street Surfer. Dread Pirate Hook: Finish substory number 22. Russell: Complete substory number 14. Stephanie-chan: Finish substory number 16. Edmundo-kun: Complete substory number 17. Idol Otaku Gu-san: Finish the 15th substory. Idol Otaku Broto-Op: Complete the 15th substory. Idol Otaku Mr. Six: Finish substory number 15. Jeff: Complete substory number 13. Hauser: Finish the 12th substory. Human Bronze Statue Bronson: Finish the 18th substory to unlock this crew member. Claire: Complete the 19th substory. Mameoka: Substory number 21 needs to be finished. Sorata: Complete the 21st substory. White: Complete substory number 23. Bryan: Substory number 23 needs to be finished first. Kuroki: 11th substory needs to be finished first. Ran: Complete the 8th substory. Robo Michio Mach: Complete the 9th substory. Shen: Finish substory number 24.

For more Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii guides, stay tuned.

