Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Chain Hook guide

The Chain Hook in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is more than just a tool; it’s your ticket to zipping through the islands with style, grabbing hard-to-reach items, and even catching bugs and fish. It’s also a game-changer in combat, letting you close the distance between enemies in the blink of an eye. From treasure hunting to battling foes, this versatile tool is a must-have for any aspiring pirate.

Here’s everything you need to know about using the Hook in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Using the Chain Hook in combat

Chain Hook usage in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA || Youtube@Simon_1987)

To use the Hook in combat, you’ll need to be in the Sea Dog style, a fighting stance that perfectly suits the fast-paced, swashbuckling action. While in this style, hold E (PC), B (Xbox), or Circle (PlayStation) to throw the Hook at an enemy. This doesn’t just damage them; it pulls you straight to them, letting you start your attack before they can even react.

This is particularly useful against long-range attackers who like to hang back and shoot at you from a distance. By launching yourself towards them with the Hook, you can break through their defenses and deal heavy damage before they can recover. It’s a great way to maintain offensive momentum.

Using the Chain Hook for exploration

The Chain Hook isn’t just a combat tool; it’s also crucial for exploration. As you travel through Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you’ll notice red hooks scattered across the environment. These hooks are grapple points, allowing you to access otherwise unreachable areas. Simply aim at them and fire the Chain Hook to zip across gaps, climb up ledges, or swing over dangerous obstacles.

This adds a whole new dimension to exploring the islands, as you can now reach shortcuts, hidden ledges, and even treasure chests that were previously out of reach. You’ll also find Noah giving you hints when a treasure is nearby, so keep an ear out for his alerts and look for a grapple point to get to the loot.

Catching bugs and fish with the Chain Hook

One of the coolest features of the Hook is its ability to help you catch bugs and fish. These aren’t just collectibles — they’re ingredients for cooking, which can be essential for survival. While exploring, you might spot bugs crawling on trees or fish swimming in the water.

To catch them, hold LT (R on PC) to enter Search Mode, which lets you aim the Chain Hook and makes interactable objects glow blue. Once you’ve got your target in sight, press RT (Forward Arrow on PC) to fire the Hook and grab the item. If you’re swimming, approach the fish and press X (Xbox), Square (PlayStation), or Spacebar (PC) to catch them.

What’s interesting is that the quality of bugs and fish is randomized, so you might get Silver or Gold variants if you’re lucky. These higher-quality items can be used to craft more powerful dishes, making the Chain Hook an invaluable tool for both exploration and cooking.

Finding hidden items with the Chain Hook

The Chain Hook isn’t just for bugs and fish; it also lets you grab other hidden items like magazines, paper fortunes, and fruit growing on trees. These are often placed just out of reach, making the Hook essential for completionists who want to collect every item in the game.

These objects will glow blue in Search Mode, making them easier to spot. This is particularly useful when exploring dense jungle areas or urban environments where items can be easily overlooked. The Chain Hook not only expands your collection options but also encourages you to fully explore every nook and cranny of the islands in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

How to unlock the Chain Hook

Meeting Julie in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

You’ll get your hands on the Hook in Chapter Two. Right after you’re introduced to Bounties, you’ll receive a call from Julie, who’s ready to upgrade your pirate arsenal with this new tool. This moment is a turning point in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, as it introduces a whole new layer of exploration for you to enjoy.

