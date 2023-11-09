Like a Dragon Gaiden: All Challenge to the Informant questions and answers

As you make your way through the main missions and side activities in Like a Dragon Gaiden, you will eventually encounter the Quizzy Quester to the south of Bishamon Bridge. The NPC works for the Sontenbori tourist board. After interacting with him, he will ask you a question about Sontenbori to test your knowledge of the local area.

The trivia game with the NPC will pop up every now and then as you progress through the story. Correctly answering his questions will earn you a good deal of money, which you can invest in upgrades or use to buy items for Kiryu.

However, answering these questions can be difficult if you haven’t been paying much attention to what is going around in Sontenbori.

So, if you are having a tough time answering them, today's Like a Dragon Gaiden guide goes over all the questions in the Challenge to the Informant quest line and their correct answers.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: Complete Challenge to the Informant quest guide

Here are all the questions and their correct answers in Like a Dragon Gaiden's Challenge to the Informant quest line:

Question 1

What's the shop in Sotenbori called that sells Okonomiyaki called?

Answer: Hiratai

Question 2

There's a place in southeast Sotenbori called Ashitaba Park. If ya got a birds-eye view of it, what shape would it be?

Answer: A triangle

Question 3

Above the entrance to club SEGA, there's a billboard o' one of the seven lucky gods—the warrior king, Bishamonten. What's he wearin' on his head?

Answer: A helmet

Question 4

What type of Onigiri is not sold at the three Poppo stores in Sotenbori?

Answer: Plum

Question 5

What's the most expensive booze you can drink here in Sotenbori?

Answer: Black Champagne

Question 6

There's a certain karaoke bar in Shofukucho with a woman's name. It's called new… what?

Answer: Momoko

These are the six questions you will need to answer in the Challenge to the Informant quest line in Like a Dragon Gaiden. If you are playing the game on the hardest difficulty, it’s important that you invest some time in completing all the side activities that the title has to offer.

Answering these questions correctly in Like a Dragon Gaiden will net you a fair bit of money, which you can use to help Kiryu get more powerful. This will make completing some of the harder late-game content significantly easier.