Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Alo-Happy Tours guide: All job unlock requirements

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth hides job changing behind the Alo-Happy Tours guide system. While players won’t gain access to this storefront until Chapter 5, it is an important aspect of the game. Even though you could stay in the traditional jobs that the game gives you, such as Hero, Dragon of Dojima, Cabbie, etc., there’s no fun in that. However, it’s a little harder to unlock these than simply going to Hello Work in the previous game.

We’ll highlight all the jobs you can unlock in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth through the Alo-Happy Tours guide. Once you’ve unlocked this feature in Chapter 5, you can use it at your leisure, provided you have the cash and stat requirements to unlock these jobs.

All Alo-Happy Tours jobs in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth and unlock requirements

You can only purchase new jobs here, but you can change jobs at any Alo-Happy location (Image via SEGA)

When you unlock Alo-Happy Tours in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, you can begin picking up alternate jobs for yourself. However, the game doesn’t tell you exactly what job it is - only the requirements. As you purchase these tours, you’ll go on a cutscene where Kasuga or Chitose will have a revelation, similar to what Kiryu did in previous games.

When we had access to the Adventure Mode Demo preview, we didn’t have access to job changing yet. Now that I have played through the game, I know more. Several of these jobs are quite easy to unlock - like the Aquanaut, which only requires Kindness Level 1 and $200.

Listed below are all of the currently known jobs and how you can unlock them. Unfortunately, I have not reached a point where I have access to the DLC jobs that come with the Deluxe Edition of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, so I cannot speak on those right now.

Once you have the requirements, come back to Alo-Happy Tours and buy these jobs (Image via SEGA)

All unlockable jobs

Diving: Aquanaut Class ($200, Kindness Level 1)

Aquanaut Class ($200, Kindness Level 1) Duty-Free Shopping: Housekeeper Class ($200, Kindness Level 4)

Housekeeper Class ($200, Kindness Level 4) Hula Exhibition: Geodancer ($200, Passion Level 1)

Geodancer ($200, Passion Level 1) Fire Dancing: Pyrodancer ($200, Passion Level 3)

Pyrodancer ($200, Passion Level 3) Parasailing: Action Star ($200, Charisma Level 4)

Action Star ($200, Charisma Level 4) Yoga on the Shore: Kunoichi ($1,600, Intellect Level 5)

Kunoichi ($1,600, Intellect Level 5) Water Gun Shootout: Desperado ($1,600, Style Level 5)

Desperado ($1,600, Style Level 5) Trolley Tour: Samurai (Cost: $1,600, Confidence Level 5)

In addition to these, there are even more jobs that unlock in Chapter 8 once you've returned to Japan:

Additional jobs

Breaker

Host (Bond 20+ Required)

Chef (Bond 30+ Required)

Idol

Night Queen (Bond 50+ required)

Linebacker (DLC)

Tennis Ace (DLC)

All the jobs in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth are powerful and have their own uses. It’s up to the player to determine what they want in their party. Whether it’s the high-damage action star or the support-based Housekeeper, the choice is yours.

Like a Dragon releases on January 26, 2024, and brings Ichiban Kasuga back as the franchise's protagonist. Heading off to Honolulu, alongside a new group of friends, is trying to find his estranged mother, Akane.