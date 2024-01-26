Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth completion time: How long does it take to beat the game?

If you’re curious about the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth completion time, look no further. SEGA touted this as the biggest game in the Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise, and that’s not an understatement. Since it's a lengthy game, your time in it will undoubtedly vary. Your completion time will depend on how much time you spend grinding and if you aim to unlock all achievements - in-game and otherwise. From Kiryu’s memories to simply completing all of the objectives in-game, it could take a long while.

While your Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth completion time will vary, my time with the game was considerable. Most players will probably have similar playtimes unless they aim to 100% complete the game, which will likely be much longer. Here’s what you have to look forward to.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth completion time - how long is SEGA’s latest RPG?

There are a few things to remember regarding Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s completion time. The base game doesn’t let players change their difficulty - a first for the franchise as far back as I can remember. Players will only have the ability to change their difficulty at a later date and only once the game has been completed.

While this may upset some, it means difficulty is no longer a factor when considering how long the base game of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is. As you go through this game’s 14 chapters, participate in the various mini-games, and complete substories like Miss Match, you can easily lose hours of your time here.

While I didn’t 100% this game, I did complete a large chunk of the game’s story and substories. My playthrough time was 72 hours, with 90 hours shown on the PlayStation Home Screen. A fair amount of that was grinding through the Labyrinth for money and crafting materials, however. Players who don’t grind could get through the game in around 50-60 hours, but that will make the game much harder.

If you want to consider Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s completion time for 100%, that will be much longer. 100% means completing the Sujidex, all the substories related to it, finishing Dondoko Island, meeting everyone in the Aloha App, all substories, and hitting the level cap with everyone.

There has never been a Like a Dragon title with quite so much to do in it. I could see 100% completion taking well over 100, perhaps even 120 hours. From the 53 substories to capping out Kasuga and Kiryu’s stats, there is plenty to do in this game. You’ve also got arcade games to play and a huge roster of characters to max out.

Your skill in role-playing games like this will also affect your Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth completion time. As someone who actively plays these kinds of games, I knew when and where I’d likely need to grind and focus on things like the crafting system. If you aren’t used to Dragon Quest/Persona-style games, it could take a bit longer than normal. It’s not a challenging game, though.