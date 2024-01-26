Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth crafting guide: Unlocking, where to farm materials, and more

In Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, players will gain access to the crafting system at an early stage. While it’s similar in many ways to the one offered in the previous games, there are new features, and it is much easier to acquire the various crafting materials you’ll need throughout the game. There’s a lot to know, but we’ll review everything you need to know for this system, as it’s how you get the best weapons in the game.

However, it does not appear that you can craft armor pieces - but every single class in the game has the equipment you can make here - provided you have the materials and the funds to do so. Here’s all you need to know about Liking a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s crafting system.

The basics of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s crafting system

Julie is exactly who you need to get the job done (Image via SEGA)

Around Chapter 3 of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, the Revolve Bartender will introduce you to Julie, the Master Craftswoman. She runs a little shop that the bartender owns and has given you access to. This means that if you have the materials, Julie can make the weapon of your dreams.

She also needs funding because making amazing weaponry doesn’t come cheap. You can do this in one of two ways: Giving her cold, hard cash or crafting from her often. The more you craft and upgrade from her shop, the higher the business level goes. I spent money as I had it, but the final half of level 4 came from simply buying powerful weapons.

Most classes in the game have six weapons that Julie can craft, with the exceptions being Kasuga Ichiban’s Hero Class, with nine weapons, and Tomizawa’s Cabbie, with seven weapons to craft. There may be others hidden that I do not have access to yet.

One of Kasuga's ultimate weapons (Image via SEGA)

Each of these weapons requires you to already own a specific weapon and have the extra materials. For example, the True Legendary Hero’s Bat requires the Hero’s Bat, 15x Electric Crystals, 1 Empty Cough Drop Tin, and a Shark Fin. Once you have all of these and 14,000,000 Yen (or $14,000 USD), she can craft this weapon for you.

You can also upgrade these pieces of weaponry in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth by investing money and crafting materials. Doing so gives it better stats and allows you to add up to three “Brands”.

What are Brands in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

There are some amazing Brands you can attach (Image via SEGA)

Brands are powerful enchantments in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. The higher your Facility Rank, the greater the brands you can attach to your weapons. However, you need to level up your weapon to get these. You can equip three total brands once a weapon has hit enhancement levels 10, 30, and 50.

At first, these are pretty basic: Enhances particular elemental damage, increases the chance of certain status ailments triggering, more melee damage, and things like that. However, in the later game, you can do some stellar things with these Brands.

One of the most interesting ones lets you convert a physical weapon’s damage into Magical damage instead. This is great for healing classes like the Idol, who have a low physical damage stat.

How to easily farm materials in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The Labyrinths contain all the useful crafting materials except one (Image via SEGA)

You can farm enhancement and crafting materials for the early game of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth in much the same way as you grind experience points in this game. Defeating almost any enemy in the game gives you enhancement items: Iron Fragments, Iron Chunks, Iron Ore, Pure Steel, and Lustrous Steel. As the game goes on, they give you better drops.

This means you can just batter weak enemies via the Smackdown System and farm lots of enhancement materials with zero effort. However, you have to find the actual crafting materials, Geodes and the like, on the ground as you explore.

When you get deeper into Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth and have access to the two Labyrinths, you can trade the resources you get there for crafting materials. This makes getting the necessary items a breeze, if not a little grindy. One run through even the first ten floors of the Ijincho Labyrinth can get you at least one Cough Drop Tin, which is needed for some of the best weapons in the game.

Crafting is very important in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. It will take some time to really get the best weapons, as the base equipment can be quite pricey, but it’s worth it. If you want to trivialize even the hardest foes in the game, equip the right weapon for the job.