After the dust has settled and the final boss is vanquished, here’s the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth ending explained. It’s a long ending, and there’s a lot to go over - from what happens with Kiryu Kazuma, Ebina, and Eiji to how Kasuga handles his feelings for Saeko Mudoka. It all wraps up in a neat bow, and as far as franchise endings go, it’s a pretty satisfying one. There will definitely be people with opinions on what should/should not happen to Kiryu, but we’ll discuss that in another article.

However, if you want the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth ending explained before or after picking up the game, I’ve got you covered. After about 72 hours of gameplay, I got to the end and experienced the final cutscenes of SEGA’s latest epic RPG.

What happens in the end? Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth ending explained

Nothing will stop Ebina, it seems (Image via SEGA)

After easily defeating Ebina in the final moments of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, the ending will begin. Laying on the ground, broken, Ebina will continue to spout his anti-Yakuza rhetoric. The entire country was counting on him, and unless Kiryu Kazuma kills him, he’ll keep coming back to try and destroy the Yakuza, no matter what it takes.

However, Kiryu staggers over to the son of Masato Arakawa as he continues to demand his life be taken if the Yakuza ever want peace. However, Kiryu collapses down to the ground over Ebina. Kiryu claims he has no right to try to apologize, and nothing he could ever say would be enough.

Earlier in the game, he professed his sorrow for not using his role as the Fourth Chairman of the Tojo Clan to make the lives of Yakuza better. He understands Ebina's hate for Arakawa and Hikawa but begs for the chance for those he (Ebina) hates to atone. For people to atone, they have to live on.

To atone, people need to live on (Image via SEGA)

People can’t change anything if they’re dead, so they must live on and make things right. Kiryu demanded that Ebina keep moving and live on as tears began to fall from his face. Kiryu begged Ebina not to keep trying to kill the Yakuza and stated that he’d apologize, even if it wouldn’t make up for any of the struggles Ebina went through.

Apologizing and asking for forgiveness from Ebina during the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth ending, Kiryu collapsed atop Ebina, his body finally giving up. All his allies, old and new, rushed to the Dragon’s aid as his body gave up.

This would shift the game's focus to Kasuga, who had finally found Eiji. Kasuga, as his part of the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth ending began, went inside to find the man who betrayed him, unable to get up.

Kasuga still views Eiji as a friend (Image via SEGA)

Instead of being angry, Kasuga Ichiban showed what makes him a great protagonist. As long as someone was his friend before, they’re his friend for life. He treated the man who almost got him killed the same way he did the rest of his allies. He also said it was quite easy to find Eiji, all things considered.

Kasuga just wants Eiji to turn himself in and atone for the crimes he’s committed. He even agreed to walk him to the station, as it’s something he’s got experience in, all things considered. Kasuga wants Eiji to atone - running away will mean the Yakuza will eventually find and kill him. However, it’s all very confusing to Eiji - he doesn’t understand why Kasuga treats him so kindly.

The protagonist of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth revealed that, sure, Eiji did betray him, and that was awful. But they had a lot of fun together first, and Kasuga saw him as a friend. Even when friends mess up, they’re still your friends. They just have to make things right. No matter what, he still called Eiji his pal.

Kasuga's the real hero of the day (Image via SEGA)

It’s a heartwarming moment where Kasuga shows his unflinching love for others and the ability to see good in virtually anyone. Kasuga Ichiban promised to wait for Eiji when he exited prison, no matter how long it took. The fun they had as friends outweighed the tragedy of the betrayal. Ultimately, Eiji agrees to turn himself in, and Kasuga walks him to the station.

It was a sad scene, where citizens of Ijincho threw bottles and other garbage at the two of them. Even when a citizen repeatedly punched Kasuga in the face during the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth ending, he stoically took the beating to protect Eiji. A soothing song began to play during this time, which was also cut with scenes of a helicopter coming to pick up Kiryu from the Millenium Tower.

After the song ended, Kasuga said farewell, for now, to Eiji - or Bon Voyage. Kasuga collapsed on the ground, right as the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth credits rolled. However, there’s still more to the game’s ending. The next scene arrives at Survive Bar in Ijincho a month later.

Things could have been very different for Ebina (Image via SEGA)

Kasuga’s party of friends discussed how things were going, and Seonhee may have teased the story for the next game - a politician was caught two-timing his wife in the news. While that may be nothing now, it could mean something in a future title. Tomizawa would reveal he will return to Hawaii and help Palekena restore their good name as Lena begins her life as the Sage of Palekena.

Tianyou Zhou also makes an excellent point. He felt that maybe some of this could have been avoided if only Ebina had someone on his side to tell him they understood why he was angry or to tell him that things would be all right in the end.

Unfortunately, they’ll never know if that’s the case or not. Zhou felt like he and Ebina had a lot in common, but their routes in life were very different. They would also talk about Kasuga being special as he struggles to tell Saeko he loves her.

Kasuga never learns, does he? (Image via SEGA)

It’s a beautiful, awkward moment, but they finally express their feelings for one another - only for Kasuga to goof up and make it awkward again with his “I LOVE SAEKO” shirt - that reads “I LOVE KASUGA” on the back.

Kiryu is getting treatment after Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, but he does not look well (Image via SEGA)

However, there's one more scene, which takes place in a hospital. Haruka and Haruto are on their way to see Kiryu as he undergoes chemotherapy. He wasn't in his room, indicating that perhaps he was at his treatments instead. Players see Kiryu use his own name at the hospital instead of his fake names/aliases.

Kiryu looks worn out and weak, weaker than ever. However, reclaimed his name and is seeking care for his cancer, even if it only extends his life a bit more. This was Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth's ending explained. Now that it's complete, players go into Premium Adventure mode if they wish.

This concludes Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. You can find our full review here, where we go over the pros and cons of this epic RPG.