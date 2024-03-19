Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth patch 1.19 official notes: Bug fixes, quality of life updates, and more

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth patch 19.19 is now live, and there is a lot that players can look forward to. Some of the update's biggest highlights are the fixes to various bugs in the game. These include a glitch that results in unpredictable behavior when loading a save file and another that places an unforeseen amount of furniture in Ichiban’s house on Dondoko Island.

Another bug shows the wrong amount of experience gained by Ichiban and his party when defeating certain enemies and bosses in the dungeon.

There are certain outliers in the game that have remained in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth ever since its release, and it’s nice to see that the developers are finally addressing them in recent updates.

Below are all the official changes that have made their way to Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth with patch version 1.19.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth patch 1.19 official notes

Expand Tweet

Fixed a bug that resulted in unpredictable behavior when loading a save file with a large amount of saved photos.

Fixed a bug that resulted in unpredictable behavior when placing unforeseen amounts of furniture in Kasuga’s house on Dondoko Island.

Fixed a bug that prevented some party chats from triggering under certain conditions.

Fixed various typos relating to the names of characters and organizations.

Fixed an icon-related bug that would occur when activating Tag Team skills.

Reduced difficulty of the bonus stage in Virtua Fighter 3tb when playing on the Easy setting.

Fixed a bug with the amount of experience gained from defeating certain dungeon bosses.

Fixed various typos and localization bugs.

General stability/quality improvements.

Expand Tweet

There are still quite a number of performance issues in the game. Hopefully, RGG Studios will address each of them in future updates.