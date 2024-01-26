Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 11: How to complete "Wait for Me"

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory “Wait for Me” is a relatively simple memory test. Found in northern Honolulu during Chapter 3, a chef finds that the person who was supposed to start working is a no-show. However, Kasuga Ichiban is reportedly a dead ringer for the original waiter: From the bushy hair to bushy eyebrows. If you agree, you’ll have to remember a few people’s orders, and also need to introduce yourself properly to them.

Having done this twice now - once during the demo and once during my playthrough for the review, this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory does not change. I’ll give you the answers I offered each person for the situations that pop up, so you can easily get through Substory 11: Wait for Me.

How to complete Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory “Wait for Me”

As you begin Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 11, Obispo, head chef of this restaurant, will give you a rundown of all the major foods they serve - Ahi Poke, Acai bowls, Lau Lau, Loco Moco, Haupia, and Grilled Mahi Mahi. There’s one other food that isn’t mentioned here, but will be on one of the orders coming up later. This happened in the exact same way it did during my preview of the Infinite Wealth demo.

As customers come up, you need to appropriately greet them as a part of the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory. The Cheerful Customer should receive a “Friendly Greeting,” and the Elegant Customer should get a “Refined Greeting.” Give the Family of Four a “Friendly Greeting” that the kids will eat up.

You’ll now need to pick up people’s orders for the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory. Each person will ramble about a few items, but ultimately will want very specific foods. I’ll give you a list of what each person will ask for:

Cheerful customer: Ahi Poke, 3x Haupias

Customer in Black: Acai Bowl and Lau Lau

Acai Bowl and Lau Lau Elegant Customer: Mahi Mahi

You’ll need to tell Obispo the orders for the "Wait for Me" substory, and Kasuga will give you a prompt for the type of customer. It’s easy to get these rung up and cooking. Kasuga will deliver food to the tables in the next cutscene, and if you picked correctly, everyone will be satisfied.

The next order will require Kasuga to bring the Lau Lau to the family of four - pick the Left Dish. Then he’ll need to send out a Kalua Pig order to the same table. You haven’t seen this one before, but you know the left/right platters already. Grab the Center Dish and take it out. Then inform them the chef’s name is Obispo, and you’ve done your job here.

After a few cutscenes, you’ll receive a meal as thanks, and will finally meet the young man who was supposed to be the waiter at this restaurant. This will conclude Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 11 - Wait for Me. If you want to know more about the plot, here’s our breakdown of LAD Infinite Wealth's main story.