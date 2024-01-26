Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 12: How to complete "Saved by Kindness”

“Saved by Kindness” is one of the first substories you can complete in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. It unlocks at the same time as “A Love as Sweet as Lemons”, so odds are, you’ll be doing these together as I did. Since this is a substory that requires you to do many other things while you wait, it’s best to do another substory simultaneously - that, or simply do some level grinding between events. This isn’t a challenging substory, but it does take some time to complete. However, the reward is very useful.

The accessory you get for completing this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory will be useful even into the late game, even if you get an upgraded version from another in-game event. Here’s everything you need to know about “Saved by Kindness”.

How to complete Saved by Kindness substory in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Nothing will stop this man from being ripped off (Image via SEGA)

When you trigger Saved by Kindness, Kasuga Ichiban will help a Japanese tourist try to find his hotel in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. After talking to one or two people, they won’t be any closer to their goal. However, a beautiful hula girl will show up and give a lei to the tourist and a White Plumeria to Kasuga.

She reveals to the tourist named Sawai that he had the wrong name for the hotel. She also hits him up for a donation, which he gladly does. This will trigger the beginning of Saved by Kindness. You’ll need to do something else in the meantime, which is where I began the “A Love Sweet as Lemons” substory and handed out lemonade.

Do something else nearby - whether another substory or stop in at a cafe - and then head to the next trigger for this on your map. You’ll see a pattern begin, with a cop getting a donation out of Sawai in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. This is the start of several people ripping him off and getting donations out of him - which he doesn’t seem to mind.

Pick the "Lei girl" when prompted for the correct answer (Image via SEGA)

The two finally go to get lunch, and Sawai reveals he’s in love with the lei girl. Kasuga is suspicious of her since she milked him for at least one huge donation. You’ll learn more about Sawai in the cutscene, though, about how he was too afraid to stand up for himself - but now he’s found happiness in Hawaii.

Kasuga will soon learn that she does this to many people and rips lots of money from them. Talk to Sawai again for another cutscene, then head back to help the lemonade stand or whatever activity you feel like doing - such as the substory “Wait for Me”.

The next scene included rain and Sawai giving the lei girl an umbrella. When he tried to donate money to her again, she refused. This ends the cutscene, and you can once again return to help someone else in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

This Lei item is incredibly useful for farming crafting reagents (Image via SEGA)

The objective for this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory shows the lei girl not wanting to rip people off anymore as she’s tired of the life she was forced to lead. Sawai then tries to save the day, only to get beaten up by a group of thugs. So, it’s up to Kasuga and Kiryu to save the day. There are four level 8 “Threatening Men”, but they aren’t especially challenging. Smash them down with Grand Liner and Kiryu’s grapples if they put up a defensive wall.

The two people will have a heartwarming exchange after, where they both reveal they saved each other. It’s a sweet moment and rewards you with the Happy Lei accessory. This item increases the items you obtain in battle, making it very important.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth launches on January 26, 2024, and you can read our detailed review of the latest RGG role-playing game here.