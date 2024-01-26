Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 13: How to complete “Rock and Roil”

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 13 “Rock and Roil” features a JRocker trying to make his biggest video yet on the beaches of Honolulu. Unfortunately, he cannot seem to get a single storm to blow for him. This includes having a group of extras frantically waving fans at him. Thankfully, Kasuga Ichiban’s around to find a solution to the problem. This unlocks after you have access to the Poundmates system, and the reward will be a useful item and a new summon.

This is but one of the many comical substories to complete in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. If you want to know how to complete this mission and unlock another summon for your collection, then look no further.

How to complete Rock and Roil Substory in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

After meeting Kazami, head here to meet the Wind Shaman (Image via SEGA)

After coming up to the JRocker, Kazami Evolution, in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, you learn he’s trying to find a way to summon a mighty storm. That’s exactly what he needs for his video. The up-and-coming musician has flown to Hawaii to capture this vision, but the weather is not cooperating. So, like Kiryu did before him, Kasuga will find a way to make the impossible possible.

After the cutscene, you’ll be able to head to the next quest objective, found on the map above. Be careful, though. The enemies that surround this new NPC are incredibly powerful. If you aren’t leveled up enough, triggering an encounter could be fatal. Just in case, you may want to take the time to use an ATM in LAD Infinite Wealth.

Kasuga Ichiban will come across an old man who needs his help in the next cutscene. The Hero of Yokohama will get the elderly man onto a bench with his box next to him. We’ll learn that he’s a Shaman, and might be exactly what the JRocker needs to get his storm going.

Kazami Evolution is expensive, but powerful (Image via SEGA)

This man, named Thomas, is a Wind Shaman, and can use his powers to command the winds. It leads to the next part of this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory. He’ll go with you to the beach, and after a little mini-game, you’ll have created a powerful gust of wind. The prompts you need to follow are easy - they just pick up speed after a few rotations.

Even though the “Wind Shaman” was just using a huge fan from the back of his truck, it gave the desired result to Kazami Evolution and his group. He rewards you with the Def Boom Box accessory, and will also give you a new summon for Poundmates.

His summon costs $5,000 dollars and uses the skill “Temptuous Tempest.” It deals 1,000 base magic damage to all enemies, and doesn’t cost a turn. It’s also a water elemental, so keep that in mind.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth launches on January 26, 2024. If you want to read our full review, you can find all our thoughts on this epic RPG here.