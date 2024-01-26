Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 15: How to complete "Samurai, May We Walk Together?"

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 15, Samurai, May We Walk Together?, is one of the most interesting substories you can play through in the whole game. It shows up early in your adventure while Kasuga’s walking down the beach. After interrupting a girl being harassed, he gets picked up to take part in a game show of sorts by an American film crew. However, they have some very weird conceptions of what Japanese culture is actually like, taking inspiration from classic Japanese films instead of what the nation is really like.

As you play through Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, substory 15 also unlocks another Poundmates summon if you want to add them to your collection. If you want to learn more about the choices in “Samurai May We Walk Together?”, we’ve got you covered.

How to complete Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 15

As Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 15 begins, Kasuga defeats a group of relatively weak thugs. After rescuing a girl in distress, a camera crew declares Kasuga Ichiban the living embodiment of the samurai and pleads with him to be a part of their show. Though it takes a little convincing, he ultimately gives in and signs on.

The show, called “Samurai, May We Walk Together” interviews Japanese tourists in Hawaii and aims to learn more about them and their culture. You’ll be given several options throughout the substory. While the choices don’t matter, the crew will definitely be disappointed if you don’t pick the “traditional Japanese” answers.

Who would pick cold rice and millet over Mahi Mahi? (Image via SEGA)

They want Kasuga to do things that embody the Japanese spirit, and it’s clear that the showrunner only knows Japan from Akira Kurosawa’s films. The first trial is a food-tasting test:

Mahi Mahi

Kalua Pork

Cold Rice and Cold Millet

They want you to pick the Cold Rice - if you don’t, the crew will definitely be disappointed by your choice during this substory in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. Before the next test, Nathan, the showrunner, reveals he’s never been to Japan and just loves Japanese cinema.

As the rain kicks in, you’ll have to make another choice: Select either a traditional umbrella or fukaamigasa, a traditional edo monk hat that can keep the rain off your head. I chose the straw hat, but you aren’t required to.

Next up in this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory is a challenge of dexterity. You will be tasked with playing darts against a local woman - but you have to use Shuriken. Of course, you have no choice in the matter, and you lose the darts challenge.

Growth takes time but is worth investing in (Image via SEGA)

Before the final challenge - snorkeling using a bamboo shoot - you’ll be confronted by more successful film producers. After a cutscene and some accusations being thrown around, you will battle with James and his crew. These thugs are around level 9, so they won't be hard to beat.

After wrapping up this cutscene, James will realize he was going about things all wrong. In his gratitude, he offers a unique healing item: Bright Yellow Sweets. This heals 300 HP and 100 MP. In addition, you also unlock Nathan as a Poundmates option.

Completing this substory, alongside The Pursuit of Realism, will unlock another substory, An Authentic Blockbuster. You can read our full review of Like a Dragon Infinite review here, where we discuss this latest epic RPG masterpiece.