Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 23: How to complete "The More, the Plumeria"

"The More, the Plumeria" is an interesting substory in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, that tells a story of love and finding it in unusual ways. However, it’s also a story of miscommunication and how important expressing your feelings is. This substory should unlock around Chapter 7 of the main story. While not a challenging story, it’s an important one and rewards players with a very useful item.

It will, however, require quite a bit of running around and a little combat. We’ll let you know what the level of your foes are in this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory, so you’re prepared to go into battle with whomever you should face.

How to complete “The More The Plumeria” substory in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

From this spot, you run down the road to continue the quest (Image via SEGA)

When you see the substory trigger “Trouble in paradise?” on the map in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, you’ll know it’s time to take on "The More, the Plumeria". A girl in a yellow checkered dress is arguing with a man named Yuri, who only winds up running away from her. This chat will lead you to her again, this time around a series of pretty blue flowers.

Speak with her again, and she’ll inform Kasuga that she’s trying to make a Lei for her friend. The boy has a “friend” who is leaving the island soon and hasn’t told that person how he feels. So, Aina, the girl, will make a special Lei that will help Yuri fall in love with his supposed crush.

In my playthrough of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, I found a substory trigger earlier in the game that was just a Plumeria tree. It did nothing more than that. It might be that you have to interact with that tree before this substory will begin. This mission was not available in the Adventure Demo we previously took part in.

These guys won't be a threat if you're at least level 17. (Image via SEGA)

Head to the next substory trigger, where you’ll find a pair of Sumo wrestling next to the tree. They refuse to move, so you’ll have to battle with them. These are typical Sumo enemies, are level 17, and should be easy to subdue. After a cutscene, you’ll head to another marker with another tree available.

Pick the flowers off it, and head to where Aina is for the next leg of this quest. At the Art Walls, she’ll painstakingly put the Lei together, and you’ll go confront Yuri. This is where the twist comes in: The “friend” in question is Yuri’s dance instructor.

He’s not in love with this person, who is leaving for America with his wife. Instead, it leads to a heartwarming scene between Aina and Yuri, who winds up falling for one another cutscene.

This item is 100% worth having. (Image via SEGA)

As a result of completing this substory, you’ll also unlock a valuable item. It will likely be the second copy of it you have right now in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, but you’ll want at least one of these anyway: A Pareo of Happiness.

This accessory in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth heals you when you receive a buff. Combine this with the Wonder Gown, which has a chance of giving you a random stat buff at the beginning of your turn, and you have a great way to keep Kasuga Ichiban or any party member alive.

This wraps up substory 23: "The More, the Plumeria". The game launches on January 26, 2024, and you can read our full review of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth here.