Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 31: How to complete "Let's Get Alo-Happy!"

During Chapter 5 of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, Substory 31 “Let’s Get Alo-Happy!” triggers during the main story quest. The most important feature of the game, players will finally have access to some of the new jobs in Kasuga’s latest adventure. That is, of course, if they can afford them.

While all of the jobs in the game are fun, not to mention useful, some are simply better than the others. However, the focus here is to simply show you how to unlock the feature, and where you can change jobs at.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 31 is not a complex one, but it is one of the most important in the entire game, simply on the basis that it unlocks quite an important feature. Here’s what to know about “Let’s Get Alo-Happy!” while you travel Honolulu.

How to complete Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 31

These people might be strange, but they're here to help (Image via SEGA)

After Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Chapter 5 has begun, and players have spent some time assisting the locals and defending their produce from the Barracuda gang, Chitose will guide Kasuga to a local travel agency. Tomizawa and Chitose both recommend taking some time to relax while the party waits on a beach clean-up mission.

This will lead you to the World Market, and a cutscene starring the members of Alo-Happy!. With their unsettling palm tree mascot, the Alo-Happy manager convinces Kasuga to try out some of the many activities that one can take part in while exploring Hawaii. Your first experience with this company is absolutely free, which is the “Diving Tour.” This unlocks the first job for the party, Aquanaut.

You’ll watch a brief cutscene of Kasuga and friends going diving, which will trigger Aquanaut's availability. Now that you’ve done this, you can begin unlocking other jobs via Alo-Happy Tours in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

You only have one option, so make it count (Image via SEGA)

You can unlock jobs only by visiting the main branch, but you can change jobs and your inherited skills anywhere you see their logo on the map. There are a few spots in Honolulu, and there is a pair of locations in Ijincho. At first, you’ll only have access to a selection of jobs that vary in cost and stat requirements:

Diving: Aquanaut Class ($200, Kindness Level 1)

Aquanaut Class ($200, Kindness Level 1) Duty-Free Shopping: Housekeeper Class ($200, Kindness Level 4)

Housekeeper Class ($200, Kindness Level 4) Hula Exhibition: Geodancer ($200, Passion Level 1)

Geodancer ($200, Passion Level 1) Fire Dancing: Pyrodancer ($200, Passion Level 3)

Pyrodancer ($200, Passion Level 3) Parasailing: Action Star ($200, Charisma Level 4)

Action Star ($200, Charisma Level 4) Yoga on the Shore: Kunoichi ($1,600, Intellect Level 5)

Kunoichi ($1,600, Intellect Level 5) Water Gun Shootout: Desperado ($1,600, Style Level 5)

Desperado ($1,600, Style Level 5) Trolley Tour: Samurai (Cost: $1,600, Confidence Level 5)

Alo-Happy Tours is an important aspect of your time in Honolulu (Image via SEGA)

This also unlocks the Photo Rally mini-game. As you progress through Honolulu and Ijincho throughout Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, each subsection of the cities has photograph spots. If you complete a region, you’ll unlock some really fantastic weapons and other assorted equipment for your characters.

If you open up the Alo-Happy app on your phone, it will show you the location and a hint about where you can find the photo opportunity. When you’re close to them, you’ll see a photograph icon, so you'll know it’s time to snap a shot.

If you want to learn more about the next series installment, you can read our in-depth review of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. The title will launch on January 26, 2024.