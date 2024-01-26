Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 36: How to complete "Relics from the Past"

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 36 “Relics from the Past” is a tribute not just to the previous game, but also likely a reference to a classic RPG. We’ll see a very familiar face in this substory, not long after it triggers.

While admiring a pair of “relics from the past” in the form of a pair of cranes, Kasuga notices that the power boxes are both open. All it would take, in theory, is one good charge to turn these things on again and create untold destruction on the beach.

Enter Ringmaster Yasuda, who has brought his unique skills to Hawaii to be a part of an Aquarium. This fills Kasuga with immediate dread, knowing that this could lead to another ridiculous, over-the-top battle with an inanimate object. In this case, two of them. Here’s how you can complete Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 36.

How to complete Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 36 - Relics from the Past

A familiar face has returned to haunt Kasuga Ichiban (Image via SEGA)

After triggering this substory on the beach, around Chapter 7, you’ll swiftly run into Ringmaster Yasuda on the beach. This triggers a cutscene, where he talks about his move to Hawaii to aid an Aquarium. After this cutscene, you’ll need to go do something else in order to trigger the next part.

I took the time to invite the leader of the Gondawara family to my Dondoko Island and beat up a few groups of villains while I was on the beach. You can also leave this area and come back shortly.

You’ll meet Yasuda again, who now has a pair of buckets with him. These have an electric catfish in them, which fills Kasuga Ichiban with fear. If these fish come into contact with the cranes on the beach, this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory could become far more dangerous.

We know what's coming next. (Image via SEGA)

Exactly as you fear it might, he stumbles in the sand, and a hilarious, slow-motion cutscene triggers, as the cranes kick back to life. They now require you to fight them on the beach. In addition to being a reference to the previous game, it could also be seen as a reference to the Final Fantasy 6 Crane Boss fight.

The Legendary Machinery boss fight is a pair of Level 31 cranes. I fought this as a Level 36-37 group, and they still dealt tons of damage, so be careful.

I found they were immune to quit a few skills, due to being machines. Instead, I focused on attacks like Deluge of Stars and Firing Squad. If you are lacking some of the jobs, such as Kunoichi and Desperado, here’s our guide to unlocking them.

This boss' fight isn't hard, but its strikes sure are (Image via SEGA)

It’s worth noting that Lam-chan’s Excavator is weak to fire, and my Action Star had a fiery weapon, so it cleaved through a huge chunk of this boss’ HP. Despite resisting bladed weapons, Adachi as a Samurai still did reliable melee damage to these Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth bosses.

You do have to beware their special attacks like Power Arm (single-target electric slam), and their Legendary Combination, which deals rapid electric hits for a mountain of damage. While alone, Lun-chan’s Excavator can use Thunder Bash, which is another strong AOE attack.

Success grants you 29,925 EXP, 26,933 Job EXP, and $7,190.37 in cash. It also unlocks a Sujidex entry for these bosses. While the damage is extensive, the passersby loved seeing this kind of action during this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory. The machine company, who put the excavators out, weren’t as lucky.

If you want to learn more about Kasuga's story, read our full review of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. The title launches today, January 26, 2024.