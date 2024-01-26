Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 43: How to complete "A Man Named Asakura"

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 43, “A Man Named Asakura”, starts a very interesting quest chain for Kasuga Ichiban. Players should already be familiar with Asakura since he shows up in the very first chapter of the game. A YouTuber who beats people up for views, Asakura is in the process of changing his entire worldview, thanks to Kasuga Ichiban. It’s also how Ichiban can unlock some incredible new attacks for his repertoire.

You can play through this substory fairly early in your time in Honolulu, as well. Once you’ve triggered it, you must see it through until the end. The only thing that can make this series of substories difficult in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is that you must complete them solo. Here’s how to complete the “A Man Named Asakura” substory.

How to complete “A Man Named Asakura” in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Asakura doesn't take "no" for an answer (Image via SEGA)

While walking down the streets of Honolulu in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, you can also take part in this substory early in the game alongside others, such as Wait for Me. Once you run into Asakura, he’ll reintroduce himself as the YouTuber who beats people up for views.

However, Asakura’s not here on vacation - he learned Kasuga Ichiban went to Honolulu, so he traveled there to track him down and get another match. Asakura said the next match would be the real deal, but Kasuga left the country instead.

The idea is that they would have a no-holds-barred, anything-goes, one-on-one fight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. Asakura thinks it would drive his viewers wild. That means there’s no way out of this: You must fight him.

Asakura's melee strikes are strong, but your bat is stronger (Image via SEGA)

Asakura, the Revolutionary Street Fighter, is level 12, and when I fought him, I was level 16. This made the fight incredibly easy - I do recommend being at least level 12 - higher would be better. His attack One-two is a pair of quick jabs that you can easily parry. He also uses Straight Left, which is a slow punch that knocks Kasuga back in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Finally, he uses the attack Merciless Melee, which is a takedown and a pair of strikes. This can also lower Kasuga’s Attack stat, making it a deadly strike. I focused on using Bat Breaker and keeping as close as possible to him to get the Proximity Strike bonus.

Honestly, there’s nothing dangerous about this fight. Even if he can lower your Attack and Defense stats, it’s a simple fight. Batter him with your baseball bat strikes and regular melee hits, and he’ll topple.

This attack can be useful in a wealth of situations (Image via SEGA)

Defeating him won’t satisfy him, however. He’s not done yet. Kasuga Ichiban informed Asakura that there’s more to being strong than beating up weak people for the internet. Kasuga gives him a new thing to think about, leading to their next, more dangerous fight later in the game.

After the cutscene, you also unlock the Merciless Melee attack for your Hero Class. This Heavy Power Grapple damages an enemy and has a chance of reducing their Attack or Defense stat. It’s quite useful, though it does cost 30 MP.

As you play through Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, there are many tips and tricks you need to be aware of if you want to succeed. We’ve got you covered on those now that the game has launched.