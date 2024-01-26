Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 45: How to complete "The Final Showdown for Real"

If you thought you’d seen the last of Asakura, you’d be wrong. In Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 45 “The Final Showdown for Real,” you have what might be the final battle against your rival. After defeating him in Japan, the fighter headed to Hawaii to track down Kasuga, and prove who is the strongest once and for all. Since that time, you’ve defeated him twice, and each time, he gets a little stronger.

This isn’t the end of the Asakura storyline, but it may be the final time you two duel as rivals. As such, you will want to know what you can do to prepare for this in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 45. He’s powerful, but you can overcome him with the right setup.

How to complete Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 45: The Final Showdown for Real

Buff early, to help reduce incoming damage (Image via SEGA)

Meet Asakura in the same place you fought him last time - down by the docks - in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 45 - “The Final Showdown for Real.” When you show up, a group of other YouTubers are there, trying to secure a collaboration with Asakura. The street fighter calls them nobodies though - he’s only interested in fighting Kasuga Ichiban right now.

However, coming here means you were ready for the fight. Another one-on-one anything-goes match awaits players here. He’s Level 33 here, so being at par or higher will make things much easier. I did this fight as a Level 34 Desperado, and it made things feel incredibly easy.

However, don’t take him lightly - Asakura hits hard during this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory. With that in mind, start off with Heart of a Champion to give yourself Attack/Defense buffs before you start getting pummeled. He opens with a buff, too, that improves his Critical Strike.

Firing Squad was one of my most-used abilities in this fight, due to its rapid fire shots and high damage. I wanted to inflict a status ailment, either from my gun or an ability, but that didn’t trigger. Asakura’s Rush Punch hit me for almost no damage, unless it crit. However, he was in a guarded state after he used Rush Punch, so if you have a move that breaks guard, use it.

His new move is Knockout Combo, which is a rush of several hard-hitting attacks. If this crits, it could take half of your HP. Make sure you have plenty of useful healing items on hand - or you’ve slotted in one of your Hero healing abilities.

Knockout Combo rewards you for debuffing enemies (Image via SEGA)

When his Eyes of a Fighter buff wears off during this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory battle, he will apply it again, allowing you to take your time and keep opening fire. At this point, I was just using regular attacks, due to the incredible power of Desperado. Your reward for winning the fight is 28,500 XP, 25,650 Job XP, and $841.96. It’s certainly a fight worth completing.

However, the next cutscene shows that the other influencers aren’t done with Asakura yet. That means there will be one more substory involving the revolutionary Street Fighter as a part of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. This also unlocks the powerful Knockout Combo ability for Kasuga, which deals bonus damage if the target is debuffed.

The title will launch on January 26, 2024. If you want to know more about working in the game, such as Desperado, here are all the job unlock requirements to know in Like a Dragon Inifinite Wealth.