Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 46: How to complete "A Man Facing the Future"

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 46, A Man Facing the Future, is the final substory to feature YouTuber and street fighter Asakura. In the previous substory, we learned a group of content creators wanted to collaborate with Asakura, but he wasn’t interested in teaming up with a bunch of “nobodies”. This led to an evil plot being hatched, which came in the form of a text message. This group sends Kasuga a text under the guise of being Asakura around Chapter 8.

Kasuga will head to the docks as always, but the two won’t be alone. The fight is a dangerous one, but it leads to the story being wrapped up, Asakura being a changed man, and most importantly, one of the best accessories in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

How to complete Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 46: A Man Facing the Future

It turns out substory 45 wasn’t the final Asakura mission. After a bit of discussion between the two, Kasuga and Asakura realize they’ve been set up. The purpose of this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory is actually a trap. The rival group of YouTubers has done more than simply show up with weapons - they brought gang members with them, one of whom shoots Asakura in the shoulder.

They don’t care how they get their win over Asakura and Kasuga in this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory; they only care that they win. The two have to team up against a few waves of goons, which, thankfully, aren’t very challenging.

The first wave is a group of “Local Thugs”, all five being level 43. I recommend being around level 42 or so, depending on how good your equipment is. I was very well-geared for this while also being in the powerful Desperado job. Thankfully, Asakura, even though he’s been shot, is quite strong.

You can also summon Kazami Evolution to clear the field once - for $5k (Image via SEGA)

To make up for a lack of AOE strikes, Asakura tends to get two or so rounds in before you get one. I kept using the Desperado class, focusing on the Devil’s Twister ability. With this powerful AOE, you can easily hit all five of these guys when they’re clumped together. However, more foes will show up.

Handle the next five Level 43 Local Thugs in this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory exactly how you did the last one: using Devil’s Twister. I got three of them immediately, and we swiftly wrapped the other two up.

After this cutscene, wrap these dorks up and send them packin' (Image via SEGA)

Finally, the real threat shows up: Yoshi Channel Rep Yoshida and his Channel Staff Takuma and Sasaki. Both being level 43 as well, they aren’t any stronger than the previous foes you bested. However, you are treated to an excellent Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth cutscene of Kasuga and Asakura beating them up.

Success will give you one more cutscene alongside 3,945 EXP, 3,555 Job Experience, and $169.88 dollars. You’ll also unlock a few Sujidex entries. I received the following crafting materials, though your drops may vary:

Pure Steel x5

Lava Geode x3

Rainbow Geode x5

Electric Geode x1

After the final cutscene, and Asakura and Kasuga part ways, you receive one of the best accessories in all of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth: Brawler God’s Mouthguard. This reduces your MP costs greatly for the equipped character.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth launches on January 26, 2024. You can find our full review of SEGA and RGG Studio’s latest RPG masterpiece here.