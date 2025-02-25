Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Healer crewmates tier list

In Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, picking the right Healer crewmates for the Goromaru can make or break your naval battles. Although the game is not rich in exceptional healers like other classes, some really stand out, offering crucial support and sustainability in challenging battles.
To help you assemble the best possible Healing crew, here's a detailed tier list of all Healers in the game.
Healer crewmates tier list in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Healers possess the stamina to outlive powerful foes and play an important role by keeping your team alive. The following ranking table lists top Healer crewmates in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii categorized into S, A, and B tiers of their overall ability, special perks, and useful contributions to fight.
Read more: All Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii chapters and their references
Tips for using Healer crewmates effectively
- Positioning is key: Keep your Healer crewmates behind your tanks at all times so they remain safe while healing your frontline. The position allows them to be most effective and keeps them from becoming easy prey.
- Prioritize Nishida in challenging fights: Nishida's high stats and strong abilities make him a must-have for high-difficulty fights. Keep him in your party for difficult naval fights, as his increased health recovery and shock resistance can be a lifesaver.
- Use Kei on ship longevity: Kei has the ability to keep your ships intact, particularly if she's part of the Cannon Squad. Her high Ship upkeep ability ensures that your ship survives even in extended combat encounters, so she's extremely important for playing defensively.
- Take advantage of Yuka's offensive healing: If you like playing aggressively, play Carnal Sister Yuka. Her Sink King Kiwami ability increases damage to enemy sterns, so she can contribute to offense while also offering consistent healing.
- Switch out lower-tier healers: While you advance and unlock superior crew members, exchange lower-tier healers such as Oka, Thomas, and Russell. Such characters are of use in the early stages but do not have the advanced abilities required for endgame material.
Check out: Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Tank crewmates tier list
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.