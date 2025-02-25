Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Healer crewmates tier list

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Feb 25, 2025 10:32 GMT
Check out the Healer crewmates in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
Check out the Healer crewmates in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

In Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, picking the right Healer crewmates for the Goromaru can make or break your naval battles. Although the game is not rich in exceptional healers like other classes, some really stand out, offering crucial support and sustainability in challenging battles.

To help you assemble the best possible Healing crew, here's a detailed tier list of all Healers in the game.

Healer crewmates tier list in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Healers possess the stamina to outlive powerful foes and play an important role by keeping your team alive. The following ranking table lists top Healer crewmates in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii categorized into S, A, and B tiers of their overall ability, special perks, and useful contributions to fight.

TierCharacterKey TraitsBest RolesDescription
SNishidaS-rank in all stats, Boosted health recovery, Shock resistanceMain healer, Naval battlesNishida is the best healer in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, boasting exceptional stats and powerful traits that make him a must-have for challenging encounters. His healing abilities and status resistances ensure your crew’s survival in the toughest fights.
SKeiHigh ship upkeep, Efficient cannon Squad support, Health regenerationCannon squad supportKei shines in maintaining ship integrity while also providing solid healing support. Her balance of defense and utility makes her an invaluable member of the Cannon Squad.
A YukaA-tier stats in three categories, Sink King Kiwami (Boosts damage to sterns)Aggressive healer, Offensive supportYuka combines offensive power with effective healing, making her perfect for aggressive strategies. Her ability to enhance damage output while keeping the team alive is a rare combination.
ANatashaVersatile stat distribution, Minor health boost, Flexible first mate optionSupport healer, Balanced teamsNatasha is a reliable choice for balanced teams, offering decent healing and support. Her flexibility allows her to fit into various team compositions without sacrificing utility.
BOkaDecent cannon power, Basic health restorationTemporary Cannon squad healerOka is a good early-game option but lacks advanced traits and versatility. He’s best used as a filler in the Cannon squad until better healers are unlocked.
BRussell
Slightly better Ship upkeep than Oka, limited utility
Specialized ship upkeep role
Russell has niche utility for Ship upkeep roles but is generally underwhelming in combat. He’s a situational pick at best and is quickly outclassed by other healers.
BThomas
Moderate ship upkeep, No special traits		Early-game healer
Thomas is a basic healer suitable for the early stages. He lacks advanced abilities, making him less effective in more challenging battles.
Tips for using Healer crewmates effectively

A still from Pirate Yakuza (Image via SEGA)
A still from Pirate Yakuza (Image via SEGA)
  • Positioning is key: Keep your Healer crewmates behind your tanks at all times so they remain safe while healing your frontline. The position allows them to be most effective and keeps them from becoming easy prey.
  • Prioritize Nishida in challenging fights: Nishida's high stats and strong abilities make him a must-have for high-difficulty fights. Keep him in your party for difficult naval fights, as his increased health recovery and shock resistance can be a lifesaver.
  • Use Kei on ship longevity: Kei has the ability to keep your ships intact, particularly if she's part of the Cannon Squad. Her high Ship upkeep ability ensures that your ship survives even in extended combat encounters, so she's extremely important for playing defensively.
  • Take advantage of Yuka's offensive healing: If you like playing aggressively, play Carnal Sister Yuka. Her Sink King Kiwami ability increases damage to enemy sterns, so she can contribute to offense while also offering consistent healing.
  • Switch out lower-tier healers: While you advance and unlock superior crew members, exchange lower-tier healers such as Oka, Thomas, and Russell. Such characters are of use in the early stages but do not have the advanced abilities required for endgame material.
Edited by Aatreyee Aich
हिन्दी