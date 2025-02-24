Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Tank crewmates tier list

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii offers an exciting mix of strategic combat and character management, where choosing the right Tank crewmates can be the difference between victory and defeat. Tanks are crucial in protecting your damage dealers by absorbing hits and maintaining control over enemy attacks.

Ad

To help you assemble the best possible crew, here's a detailed tier list of all Tank crewmates in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

Tank crewmates tier list in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Jason Rich in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Below is a comprehensive table that categorizes the Tanks in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii into S, A, and B tiers. This table highlights each character's strengths while providing insights into their most effective roles and traits.

Ad

Trending

Tier Character Key Traits Best Roles Description S Taiga Saejima Stun Resistance (Squad Leader Trait), Bonus Damage to Enemy Sterns (First Mate Trait) Tank, Squad Leader Taiga Saejima is a top tank in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. His Squad Leader Trait grants Stun Resistance, making him immune to crowd control, which is invaluable when facing enemies with heavy control skills. Although his First Mate Trait is powerful, providing extra damage to enemy sterns, his true potential is unlocked when he leads the frontline, soaking up damage and allowing your DPS units to operate freely. S Jason Rich Gun Defense (Squad Leader Trait) Tank, Squad Leader Matching Saejima in raw stats, Jason Rich is the ideal counter to ranged enemies thanks to his Gun Defense Trait. This unique ability significantly reduces damage from firearms, giving him an edge in battles against ranged enemies. His combination of resilience and ranged defense makes him an indispensable member of any tank-focused crew. S Robo Michio Mach Robo Guard (Squad Leader Trait) - Extra Defense, Shock Resistance Tank, Squad Leader Robo Michio Mach is a defensive powerhouse, boasting top-tier stats in every category except Attack, which still sits at an impressive 385. His Robo Guard Trait enhances overall defense while granting Shock Resistance, making him solid against status effects. If you want a tank that can stand up to any enemy assault, Robo Michio Mach is your go-to. S Chitose Buster Holmes Defense and Health Recovery (Squad Leader Trait) Tank, Boarding Squad Chitose excels as both a defender and an attacker, thanks to her high stats in Attack and Defense. Her Squad Leader Trait boosts both Defense and Health Recovery, ensuring that she can stay in the fight longer while dealing significant damage. This makes her perfect for Boarding Squad missions where offense and defense are equally crucial. A Etsuko Versatility (First Mate or Tank), Adaptable Stats Tank, First Mate, Cannon Squad, Boarding Squad Etsuko is the most versatile tank in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. She can switch between Tank and First Mate roles seamlessly and can be utilized in either the Cannon Squad or Boarding Squad, depending on the situation. Her adaptability and well-rounded stats make her an excellent choice for players who prefer a flexible combat strategy. A Human Bronze Statue: Bronson Balanced Stats, Adaptable Role Tank, Boarding Squad Despite his quirky appearance, Bronson is a surprisingly effective tank who fits well into any role. His balanced stats allow him to serve as a backup tank, who can adapt to different situations. He shines the most in the Boarding Squad, where his consistent defense and versatile skill set make him an invaluable asset. A Robson Caetano da Silva Impenetrable (Squad Leader Trait) - Defensive Boost Tank, Early Game Robson may not have the sheer power of S-tier tanks like Saejima or Jason Rich, but his Impenetrable Trait makes him a solid choice in the early stages of the game. He provides reliable defense and stability when stronger options are not yet available, allowing your team to develop a more advanced strategy as you progress. A Steve Excellent First Mate Trait Tank, Cannon Squad, First Mate Steve earns his spot among the best tanks due to his exceptional First Mate Trait, making him highly effective on the Cannon Squad. He may not have the raw power of other A-tier tanks, but his adaptability allows him to fill multiple roles depending on the crew’s needs. This versatility makes him a valuable addition to any team composition. B+ Theo A-tier Attack and Defense Tank, Boarding Squad Theo has not been ranked last because of his decent Attack and Defense stats, making him an alright choice for Boarding Squad missions. However, he is less effective on the Cannon Squad and should be kept in roles where his offensive and defensive capabilities can be fully utilized. B Arman Strong Cannon Squad Performance Tank, Cannon Squad Arman makes it to the list due to his proficiency on the Cannon Squad. Although he lacks the versatility and raw stats of higher-tier tanks, his focused skill set allows him to perform well in a supporting role on Cannon Duty. For players looking for a reliable but straightforward tank, Arman is a suitable choice.

Ad

Tips for using Tank crewmates effectively in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Human Bronze Statue: Bronson with Majima in Pirate Yakuza (Image via SEGA)

Here are some key tips to maximize the effectiveness of your Tank crewmates in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

Ad

Use Taiga Saejima's Stun Resistance strategically against bosses with heavy crowd control abilities to keep your team from getting locked down.

Deploy Jason Rich when facing ranged-heavy enemies to neutralize firearm damage, maintaining your frontline's stability.

Position Robo Michio Mach against enemies that inflict Shock status to leverage his Shock Resistance and maintain your squad's momentum.

Utilize Chitose Buster Holmes in Boarding Squad missions to capitalize on her high Attack and Defense, ensuring both offensive pressure and sustained defense.

Swap Etsuko between Tank and First Mate roles depending on battle demands, maximizing her versatility in dynamic combat scenarios.

Place Bronson as a secondary tank to fill gaps in your defense, especially in missions requiring flexible squad adjustments.

Use Robson Caetano da Silva during the early game to hold the line until stronger tanks like Saejima and Jason Rich join your crew.

Ad

Check out: How to change ocean maps in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.