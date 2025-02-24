Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Tank crewmates tier list

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii offers an exciting mix of strategic combat and character management, where choosing the right Tank crewmates can be the difference between victory and defeat. Tanks are crucial in protecting your damage dealers by absorbing hits and maintaining control over enemy attacks.
To help you assemble the best possible crew, here's a detailed tier list of all Tank crewmates in the game.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.
Tank crewmates tier list in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Below is a comprehensive table that categorizes the Tanks in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii into S, A, and B tiers. This table highlights each character's strengths while providing insights into their most effective roles and traits.
Tips for using Tank crewmates effectively in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Here are some key tips to maximize the effectiveness of your Tank crewmates in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:
- Use Taiga Saejima's Stun Resistance strategically against bosses with heavy crowd control abilities to keep your team from getting locked down.
- Deploy Jason Rich when facing ranged-heavy enemies to neutralize firearm damage, maintaining your frontline's stability.
- Position Robo Michio Mach against enemies that inflict Shock status to leverage his Shock Resistance and maintain your squad's momentum.
- Utilize Chitose Buster Holmes in Boarding Squad missions to capitalize on her high Attack and Defense, ensuring both offensive pressure and sustained defense.
- Swap Etsuko between Tank and First Mate roles depending on battle demands, maximizing her versatility in dynamic combat scenarios.
- Place Bronson as a secondary tank to fill gaps in your defense, especially in missions requiring flexible squad adjustments.
- Use Robson Caetano da Silva during the early game to hold the line until stronger tanks like Saejima and Jason Rich join your crew.
